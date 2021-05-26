What price remediation? Locals bemoan impacts of Clark Fork remediation

By design, no one in attendance worked for DEQ, EPA, the Natural Resource Damage Program or the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Two local government employees attended: Jordan Green, chief administrative officer for the city of Deer Lodge; and, Scott Hazelton, planning director and floodplain administrator for Powell County.

Brian Chaffin, a professor at the University of Montana, was the meeting’s moderator.

Kathy Hadley said the cleanup work that has occurred since the release in 2004 of the EPA’s Record of Decision for the Clark Fork River Operable Unit has discovered a greater quantity of tailings than was anticipated. The settlement money secured from the Atlantic Richfield Co., deemed responsible for cleanup because of its 1977 merger with the Anaconda Co., isn’t adequate, she said.

“We don’t get from where we are to where we want to be without a lot more money,” Kathy Hadley said.

She said later the Clark Fork River Technical Assistance Committee received grant funding from the EPA from 1991 to 2015. Once DEQ became the lead agency the EPA withdrew funding, she said. For a time, the committee received some funding for DEQ but it wasn’t enough to pay for even part-time staff, she said.