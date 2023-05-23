They say, “Every dog has its day.”

On Saturday, every dog in Butte had one, as did their dog-loving owners, courtesy of Father Patrick Beretta and the late, great St. Patrick.

At a combined commemoration and celebration of sorts at a memorial site on Mercury Street, Beretta blessed the two dozen folks and their pups on hand and all of their kind in the Mining City.

For the moment in prayer, even Finnegan the beagle was silent and deferred attention to the Catholic priest.

“Today we are grateful especially for our beloved dogs — our loyal companions, our unconditional friends, our joys, our comforters in times of sadness,” Beretta said.

“We thank you for the amazing affection and care dog lovers extend to their barking family members, giving them such good lives. Bless them all with good health, peace and long and happy lives.”

He then placed them under the protection of Saint Patrick “in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit” and, throwing up his arms joyfully, declared “all the dogs of Butte officially blessed.”

That drew applause and cheers and Finnegan resumed his bark-and-howl combo that beagles have mastered as their own.

Beretta delivered the blessing in front of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Station in Uptown, where there’s a memorial for the Kenyon-Connell Warehouse Explosion of 1895. Thirteen firefighters, one policeman and 43 others were killed.

The memorial includes metal sculptures of three people who died that day, a fire horse and a dog, the latter a Newfoundland that belonged to a firefighter who was killed.

Butte Historical Memorials, an organization dedicated to honoring Butte’s history, raised money and established the memorial a few years ago and many of the folks at Saturday’s blessing are part of the group.

Judy Chadwick was among them and before the blessing, she jumped atop a stone bench and related the story of the Newfoundland. It was not killed but found its fallen master, followed his body to the mortuary and later laid on its grave.

“He died of a broken heart,” Chadwick said. The two-year anniversary of its sculpture is this week, she said, another reason behind the blessing.

But the main reason, it seems, was simply love.

“Many of our board members love dogs, as does Father Patrick Beretta, which is why he offered to hold a Dog Blessing,” the group said in announcing the event on its Facebook page.

Anyone was welcome.

Chris Fisk and his wife Becky brought Karma and Duke, rescue puppies they got from the Beaverhead Animal Shelter.

Karen Dolson brought her “grand-dogs” Kimber, a Golden Retriever, and Diesel, a German Shepherd, who watched politely from the bed of a pickup truck.

Norm DeNeal introduced his dog, Angel, as a “Catholic Siberian Husky.” That got laughs from everyone, including the Father.

Finnegan belonged to Seaneen Prendergast.

“He’s a beagle in case nobody noticed,” she said, referring to his vocals. Right on cue, Finnegan introduced himself with more barking yodels.

Lynette Hogart, who oversees the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter in Butte, brought a couple of dogs available for adoption, drawing a special thanks from Beretta for “protecting our abandoned dogs.”

Beretta didn’t bring his two mastiffs, Tristan and Ysolt, but they were just across the street in the yard of the St. Patrick’s rectory. Attendance wasn’t required since his blessing covered all dogs in Butte.

Beretta said when he first moved to Butte and was the priest at St. John’s, a parishioner approached him.

“She said, ‘Father Beretta, I heard that you loved dogs,’ and I said, ‘I really love dogs.’ And she says to me, ‘Now I’m going to tell you the truth — I love dogs better than people. How ‘bout you?’

“I said, ‘Nice try, but I’m not going to fall for that trap,’” a smiling Beretta said, drawing laughs and chuckles. “I love both dogs and people, it’s just that people take a little more effort than loving dogs.”