Westside residents find hate flyers in their yards

Hate flyers were found Monday in the yards of a number of residents living on Butte’s upper westside. Some of these leaflets were also found on the lower westside.

The half-page document was enclosed in a baggie, which also contained a rock to keep it from flying away.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said Butte does not tolerate hatred. He and his officers are currently working on identifying the man seen on security footage dressed in gray sweats, white sneakers and a dark colored hoodie.

“As far as we can tell it appears to be only one male who is putting out these documents,” said Lester.

The sheriff encourages residents to report receiving such documents so his office can stay informed about extremists in the Butte area.

“My guess is that most people will throw this filth in the garbage where it belongs,” said the sheriff. “In the end, he spent a lot of time and effort and it’s all going to be at the landfill.”

