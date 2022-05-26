West Elementary students learn that kindness 'rocks'

When word spread that hate flyers were found in the yards of several residents living on Butte’s westside, staff and students at West Elementary decided to do something.

The flyers were discovered Monday in baggies, which included rocks.

In the last couple of days, each student has been working diligently to do his or her part to counteract hate. Whether it be through a kindness card with words of encouragement, a craft item, or a painted rock, they all contributed.

On Friday, those same residents will be getting an entirely different bag. Enclosed in each will be positive notes, crafts and painted rocks, and all will be delivered by the school’s fifth- and sixth-grade students.

According to sixth-grade teacher, Rochelle Pesanti, the idea came about when the school’s principal, Pat Kissell, voiced his concern about the incident.

“Collectively, staff and students wanted to lift the spirits of these residents by spreading kindness,” she explained.

As Pesanti explained, students and staff recite the school’s “Buffalo Creed” each morning and part of that creed is to respect the rights of others and to accept our differences.

On Thursday afternoon, dozens of fifth- and sixth-graders were working fast and furiously to complete their painted rocks. Each of them carefully planned a positive theme.

Lyla Gustavson and Thomas Seymour, both 12, were happy to be part of the project.

“It’s a kind thing to be doing when some people want to spread hate,” said Gustavson. “We’re just trying to make a difference.”

Seymour thinks it’s a great idea.

“This project helps to let people know they have friends,” he said. “If you extend kindness — well, it gives you everything.”

As for Pesanti, well, she is extremely proud of all the students.

“They really took the lead on this and wanted to give back to the community,” she said.

