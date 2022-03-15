'We're ready to roll:' Butte's gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day

Butte just may be a bit crowded on St. Patrick’s Day. Because of the pandemic, there has been no parade since 2019 and it appears people are gearing up to celebrate.

Perfect example is Gene Riordan, one of the proprietors of Maloney’s Bar. He and his crew have been making preparations for some time now.

“We’re ready to roll,” said Riordan. “I hope we have enough Jameson!”

Despite the fact that the Irish holiday falls on a Thursday, Riordan is expecting a full-blown St. Patrick’s Day.

“I’m all geared up for it, and ready for the Irish,” he said, laughing.

Riordan may be on to something because it just may be a “full-blown St. Patrick’s Day.” Many motels are filled or filling up fast.

The Miner’s Hotel at 53 W. Park St., is booked for the Irish holiday. The hotel’s desk clerk, Cassidy Smith has had to turn people away.

“I feel bad about doing that,” Smith said.

All 55 rooms are taken at the Finlen Hotel & Motor Inn, 100 E. Broadway St., too.

“We are completely full,” said desk clerk Sandra McNair.

It’s the same story at Motel 6 at 220 N. Wyoming St. “The motel is booked solid,” said a spokesperson.

Another clear indication that residents are gearing up for March 17 is the amount of corned beef being purchased.

Ladenn Greissl, a butcher at Western Meat Block, said things have been crazy at his workplace.

“We have sold around five barrels so far,” said Greissl, who explained each barrel weighs about 200 pounds.

Two days later, that number expanded to seven barrels, according to Nick Martin, another busy butcher at Western Meat.

Pickled ribs have become a customer favorite, as well, at Western Meat Block because, according to Greissl, the ribs are corned the same way as the beef.

“I prefer the ribs,” admitted Greissl. “They’re good.”

Conveniently located on the parade route is the Terminal Food Center, 100 W. Park St. It’s been a busy place this past couple weeks. The store has sold out on corned beef.

“It’s all gone,” said owner Chris Mandic, “all 3,000 pounds.”

Mandic has another customer favorite coming up Thursday. He plans to set up shop right outside his front door to sell their popular “Terminal dogs,” along with some beer.

Sandy and Bob Yakawich have been busy preparing for Thursday. The couple will serve up corned beef and cabbage, along with red potatoes, at the Knights of Columbus.

According to Sandy, they will spend a lot of time in the kitchen, cooking 300 pounds of corned beef, 120 pounds of cabbage, and 150 pounds of red potatoes.

“Yes, we’ll be busy,” said Sandy, “but we’re all ready and willing.”

In addition, homemade pasties will be offered, along with Reuben sandwiches, kielbasa dogs, blarney stones, and an abundance of potato salad — to the tune of 50 pounds.

She and her daughter, Dannie Kore, had already sold 200 dozen of Dannie’s Famous Blarney Stones and are making 80 more dozen for March 17.

Sandy doesn’t mind the chaos.

“It’s time to bring the parade back and get the action going,” she said.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester just hopes that action doesn’t get too out of hand.

He will have extra crews working on St. Urho’s Day on Wednesday, March 16. There will also be additional help from the Montana Highway Patrol, with an additional traffic enforcement unit on the streets and on the nearby interstate.

With the weather predicted to be in the mid-40s, Lester is expecting a good crowd on Thursday.

“We want people to have a good time but to be respectful toward each other when celebrating,” he said, “and please plan for a sober ride home.”

Starting at noon, double crews will be working Thursday, with additional call outs for the evening and night shift. MHP troopers will also assist in traffic enforcement and crowd control.

“We are very thankful for the assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol for this year and in years past,” said the sheriff.

