Wells Fargo to officially close Anaconda branch

ANACONDA — Wells Fargo will be closing its Anaconda branch at noon Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, but, for its Anaconda customers, it’s been closed for quite some time.

The pandemic brought temporary closures to many lending institutions, including Wells Fargo. Bank lobbies across the United States were closed, and here in Butte and Anaconda, residents had to rely on the banks’ drive-thru services.

The Wells Fargo lobby, 120 W. Park St. in Anaconda, never did reopen and in late August, the drive-thru was closed as well.

While the Anaconda bank may not be officially closing until February, the lobby and drive-thru in will remain closed until then.

“We do not have the resources to reopen it prior to the permanent closure in February 2021,” said Wells Fargo spokesperson, Heather Meyer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Meyer, Wells Fargo continually evaluates its branch network and makes adjustment based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions.

The company recently sent out letters informing Anaconda customers of the closure, and all were assured that no accounts would be impacted. Customers were encouraged to visit either the Butte or Helena locations, or take advantage of their 24-hour online banking services.