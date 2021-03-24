Wells Fargo reopens Uptown Butte drive-thru service

It may have taken a bit longer than predicted but Wells Fargo’s Uptown Butte branch is once again opened for business at 202 N. Main St.

While the lobby is permanently closed, the drive-thru service opened March 1. It was closed last fall but was scheduled to reopen in January. Anaconda’s branch closed in August 2020, but the closure was not made permanent until Feb. 21.

According to Wells Fargo spokesperson Heather Meyer, the Uptown branch closed several months ago to meet staffing needs.

Customers needing to talk or meet with a banker must contact Butte’s south branch at 3650 Harrison Ave.

