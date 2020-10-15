 Skip to main content
Wells Fargo lobby on Main Street in Butte to close permanently
Wells Fargo lobby on Main Street in Butte to close permanently

Wells Fargo logo

Wells Fargo logo

While Wells Fargo plans to reopen its main branch at 3650 Harrison Ave. by Oct. 23, the company’s lobby at the 202 N. Main branch will be closing permanently.

According to Wells Fargo spokesperson Heather Meyer, the branch will become strictly a drive-thru motor bank.

When asked about the Wells Fargo branch in Anaconda, which closed in May, Meyer said the Anaconda bank at 120 W. Park Ave., is “expected to resume operations, but no date has been decided.”

Nationwide, most Wells Fargo lobbies, including the Anaconda branch, were closed for a time due to COVID-19 back in March. However, its drive-thru remained opened until the end of August, when it, too, closed.

