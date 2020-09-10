 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wells Fargo branch temporarily closed
0 comments
top story wire

Wells Fargo branch temporarily closed

{{featured_button_text}}
Wells Fargo logo

Wells Fargo logo

ANACONDA — Back in March, COVID-19 shut down bank lobbies nationwide, including the lobby of the Anaconda branch of Wells Fargo at 120 W. Park Ave. But by the end of August, the Anaconda drive-thru was closed as well.

Anaconda employees are now working at either the South Butte or Butte Uptown branches.

According to a company spokesperson, Heather Meyer, Wells Fargo has temporarily closed some branches, including the Anaconda branch.

“In all open branches, we have in place measures to ensure we can serve our customers and keep our branches safe,” said Meyer, “including utilizing drive-ups, offering some services by appointment only, using protective barriers, enacting social distancing measures, requiring customers and employees to wear face coverings, and performing enhanced cleaning.”

In the interim, Meyers urges customers to check the Wells Fargo’s branch locator for ATM locations and the status of branches. She encourages the use of mobile and online banking tools, which are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Anaconda customers with safe deposit boxes may access their possessions by making an appointment at 406-533-7000 or emailing SafeDepositServices@wellsfargo.com.

No date has been set to reopen the Anaconda drive-thru.

“We do not know when it’ll return to a more traditional operating model,” said Meyer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
4

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News