Wells Fargo branch temporarily closed

ANACONDA — Back in March, COVID-19 shut down bank lobbies nationwide, including the lobby of the Anaconda branch of Wells Fargo at 120 W. Park Ave. But by the end of August, the Anaconda drive-thru was closed as well.

Anaconda employees are now working at either the South Butte or Butte Uptown branches.

According to a company spokesperson, Heather Meyer, Wells Fargo has temporarily closed some branches, including the Anaconda branch.

“In all open branches, we have in place measures to ensure we can serve our customers and keep our branches safe,” said Meyer, “including utilizing drive-ups, offering some services by appointment only, using protective barriers, enacting social distancing measures, requiring customers and employees to wear face coverings, and performing enhanced cleaning.”

In the interim, Meyers urges customers to check the Wells Fargo’s branch locator for ATM locations and the status of branches. She encourages the use of mobile and online banking tools, which are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Anaconda customers with safe deposit boxes may access their possessions by making an appointment at 406-533-7000 or emailing SafeDepositServices@wellsfargo.com.