Welcome! Southwest Montana Veterans Home gets its first resident

On a gray, snowy morning, with most of the nearby East Ridge hidden in clouds, Bill Davis entered a cottage at the new Southwest Montana Veterans Home as its first resident.

Veterans and others lined both sides of the sidewalk and applauded as Davis, in a wheelchair and draped in a red-white-and-blue quilt, was given another before the cottage doors were opened for him.

“Welcome home, Bill,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte, echoing a greeting several folks had shouted along Davis’ short trek from the facility’s Community Center to Cottage 1. It is the first of five to open at the 10-acre site off of Blacktail Loop just south of Three Bears Alaska.

Davis will be joined by 59 fellow military veterans at the retirement home in the coming weeks, but the longtime Butte boy will always be the first.

“I can’t tell you how that feels because I’ve never done this before,” said Davis, who joined the Air Force in 1956 and spent 10 years with that branch before switching to the Army and serving his country for 10 more. He’s 82 now.