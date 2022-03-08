Weigh in now: County wants your input on Butte's parks and trails

More than 140 people have responded to a survey on Butte-Silver Bow’s parks and trails so far but county officials hope way more weigh in with suggestions on what would make it better.

The online survey is part of a months-long effort of developing a new “master plan” on park system needs and priorities to help guide future development, projects and programs.

“It’s time to update it so we can serve the community better,” said Parks Director Bob Lazzari. “We have some ideas that we like but mostly it’s driven by public comments. We want to make sure they (residents) are the first consideration.”

The online survey was posted on Butte-Silver Bow’s website at www.co.silverbow.mt.us last week. It’s available directly at https://bit.ly/3pAK3CX and information and a QR code leading to it is also located on Butte residents’ water bills this month.

Among other things, the survey asks people what keeps them from visiting local parks, what would make existing ones better and whether Butte-Silver Bow should spend more money on parks, recreations and trails.

It also asks respondents to select up to five top needs from a list of 18, with space to write in others. The list includes more sports leagues, more off-leash dog parks, easier access, and improved amenities such as bathrooms, lighting and bike racks and garbage cans.

The survey includes an interactive map of Butte and its parks that allows people to zoom in and out, pinpoint where they believe maintenance is needed and even draw in trail connections they would like to see.

The last master plan was done in 2008 and among its top priorities was a new public pool. It took several years to achieve that, but with lots of additional public input and a successful bond issue, Ridge Waters water park was built and opened in 2018.

The county hired Butte-based Water & Environmental Technologies, an engineering and consulting firm, to analyze the park’s system and ultimately deliver a master plan. A draft plan could be released in May, more public feedback will be sought and a final plan is expected in August.

WET is working with a consulting partner, SCJ Alliance, which has extensive experience in park plans. The company is based in Lacey, Washington, has other offices in that state and Colorado, and now has one in Butte.

The parks department and SCJ kicked things off with an open house at the Butte Brewing Company on Jan. 6 and about 30 residents showed and offered suggestions. More input was gathered via surveys on iPads at the opening ceremony of Butte’s SnöFlinga festival on Jan. 21.

“We’ve already had some great feedback from folks,” said Mark Garff, principal landscape architect at SCJ Alliance. “What I’ve noticed is really great about Butte is the people who are responding, by and large, are really positive on the park system and the parks department.”

That hasn’t always been the case in other communities SCJ has worked in, he said, but in Butte, people seem to have a special respect for public entities.

The parks department oversees 340 acres of developed parks and 4,100 acres of open space, 60 miles of trails and more than 30 ball fields. In the past five years, it has also taken on an $8.7 million water park and $2.5 million baseball stadium.

There are pragmatic reasons for the effort and legal ones, too. The county owns a lot of land dedicated for park purposes, and under Montana law, a comprehensive plan and inventory must be completed before any of it can be sold.

Lazzari said WET has “intimate knowledge” of Butte’s parks and SCJ are experts in master plans and bring an outside perspective to the planning process.

