Weekly vaccine sweepstakes winners announced

The 10th group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.

Thursday's sweepstakes winners were Vivian Borduin, age 17, accompanied by her mother, Sarah Borduin, $10,000; Zach Vallely, $10,000; Shelly Homler, $5,000; Moises Huerta, $5,000; and Brennan Lester, age 12, accompanied by his mother, Chastity Hodges, $5,000.

A total of $350,000 has been awarded to 50 people. Through Sept. 30, $35,000 will be awarded weekly, with a total of $525,000 to be given away to Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Pop-up clinics

Thursday, Aug. 26, final Music on Main event of the year, Main Street in Uptown Butte, 6 to 8 p.m. The first 100 people to be vaccinated at this event will each immediately be given $100.

Saturday, Aug. 28, Butte Farmers Market in Uptown Butte, 10 a.m. to noon.

Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

