Weekly vaccine sweepstakes winners announced in Butte

The ninth group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.

Announced Thursday as the most recent sweepstakes winners were Madison Dyer, $10,000; Lloyd Vires, $10,000; Kraig Brophy, $5,000; Terra Pesanti-Frasz, $5,000; and Hailey Spear, 15, accompanied by her mother, Sherry Spear, $5,000.

Thursday’s winners represent the ninth group of five people to win. The sweepstakes began June 24, and since then, a total of $315,000 has been awarded to 45 people. Through Sept. 30, $35,000 will be awarded weekly, with a total of $525,000 to be given away to Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The next COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics will be held:

Saturday, Aug. 21, Butte Farmers Market on Park Street in Uptown Butte, 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Aug. 26, Final Music on Main event of the year, Main Street in Uptown Butte, 6 to 8 p.m. The first 100 people to be vaccinated at this event will each immediately be given $100.

Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

