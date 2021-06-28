Weekly planner

TUESDAY, JUNE 29
ALLEY RALLY
Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
ALLEY RALLY
PEOPLE’S MARKET
The Harrison Ave. People's Market will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the lot between Universal Athletics and Silver Bow Pizza, 3528 Harrison Ave. All local artists, food trucks, flea market vendors and small businesses are welcome. For more details, call Big Sky Property Management at 406-497-6960.
SLOW ROLL
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is sponsoring a family friendly "Slow Roll'' event at 6 p.m., weather permitting. It will start at the library’s main branch, 226 W. Broadway St. for bike decorating. Participants will then travel down to Emma Park for fun and games. This is designed to get people out to enjoy the summer in Butte. For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
ALLEY RALLY
MUSIC ON MAIN
Music on Main will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on N. Main St. This is a weekly music and entertainment event in Uptown Butte.
CRUISE-IN
There is a classic car/motorcycle Cruise-In from 6 to 8 p.m. on Main St. in Sheridan. This is a free event to all. The local Street Bazaar will be taking place at the same time.
SMOKEY THE BEAR
The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library and the Forest Service will be with Smokey the Bear at 2 p.m. at Stodden Park. This is a free event and is open to the public. For more details, call Ms. Cathy in the children's department at 406-723-3361.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
ALLEY RALLY
ART WALK
The Art Walk is returning to Uptown Butte from 5 to 8 p.m. Businesses will host works from local and regional artists on First Fridays through September. The first Art Walk will likely be smaller than usual. For details, contact cmartin@bsb.mt.gov.
BLOCK PARTY
A free block party sponsored by Collective Elevation will be held at 6 p.m. at 34 E. Galena St. This event features international rock ‘n’ roll legends the Red Elvises along with Montana's own Letter B. Music will start at 6 p.m. with the kids foam zone running from 7 to 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
ALLEY RALLY
VINTAGE MARKET
A Vintage Market and Auction featuring “architectural salvage'' will be held at the chapel 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more details, visit www.sttimothyschapel.org and www.sttimothysmusic.org.
SLOW ROLL
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is sponsoring a family friendly "Slow Roll'' event at 2 p.m., weather permitting. It will start at the Butte Chamber of Commerce with bike decorating. Participants will then travel down the trail to Father Sheehan Park for water and snacks and then head back to the Chamber. For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.
FARMERS MARKET
This local market will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South Washington Street by the Splash Pad, in Dillon. There is space available for 20 vendors each week.
FARMERS MARKET
The Butte Farmers Market will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West Park Street between Main and Dakota Streets. Vendors and customers will be advised to continue to wear masks. Dogs and other pets are discouraged. Also, cigarettes and alcohol are prohibited. Customers who would like to place an order with a vendor and have it delivered to their vehicles, can call or text 406-565-2249 for delivery. For details, call George Everett at 406-565-2249.
FIREWORKS DISPLAY
The annual fireworks display will be launched from the base of the “Big M” at dusk.
FARMERS MARKET
Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Main Street City Park, the Twin Bridges Farmers Market will offer all sorts of local foods and crafts from many different vendors.
ENNIS RODEO
This rodeo takes place at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults, and are available at ennisrodeo.square.site or at the Ennis Pharmacy. For more information call 406-599-4705.
FIREWORKS CELEBRATION
The Butte America Foundation is hosting the July 3rd Big Bang Firework Show starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Chester Steele Park. There will be live music and local vendors on the lawn before Butte's big firework show.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
BUTTE PARADE
At 10 a.m. on Sunday the parade will start at the Butte Civic Center, and will proceed about two miles down Harrison Avenue to the Wells Fargo. Matt Boyle of the Butte America Foundation anticipates about 100 floats.
ANACONDA PARADE
There will be a parade down Main Street at 2 p.m. in Anaconda. Participants line up behind the courthouse at 1 p.m. The American Legion will set off fireworks at 10:30 p.m. (dusk) above Washoe Park.
BAND PLAYING
Queen cover band Simply Queen will play in a full live concert experience complete with fireworks at 7 p.m. at Legion Baseball Park in Anaconda. Tickets are $15/person. Kids under 12 enter free. Doors open at 2 p.m.
FUN RUN
The Montana Running Company is organizing a memorial run for Peggy Birkenbuel, the mother of one of their members and an athlete who passed away last year. The event will start at 11 a.m. at Beaverhead Brewing Company, followed by a noon memorial service at Old Depot Park in Dillon.
ENNIS RODEO
This rodeo takes place at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults, and are available at ennisrodeo.square.site or at the Ennis Pharmacy. For more information call 406-599-4705.
ENNIS PARADE
The western-themed parade will start down Main Street at 10 a.m.
CAR SHOW
This all-ages car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sportsman’s Lodge Restaurant and Casino, in Ennis. Admission will be free.
FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA
Professional Fireworks Display at dusk from the Boot Hill area of Virginia City. Bring a blanket to the Library lawn, or grab a drink from any of the bars and sit on the sidewalk.