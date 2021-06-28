Weekly planner

VINTAGE MARKET

A Vintage Market and Auction featuring “architectural salvage'' will be held at the chapel 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more details, visit www.sttimothyschapel.org and www.sttimothysmusic.org.

SLOW ROLL

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is sponsoring a family friendly "Slow Roll'' event at 2 p.m., weather permitting. It will start at the Butte Chamber of Commerce with bike decorating. Participants will then travel down the trail to Father Sheehan Park for water and snacks and then head back to the Chamber. For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

FARMERS MARKET

This local market will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South Washington Street by the Splash Pad, in Dillon. There is space available for 20 vendors each week.

