Weekly planner

ART IN THE PARK

85 juried art and craft booths from around the US, ethnic foods and professional entertainment are offered all three days. This show is set up in Washoe Park with lots of room and a playground for kids. For more details and admission, visit cvmac.org.

CAR SHOW

This car show takes place at the Kennedy Common from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The $20 car entry fee goes to the Kenny Cook Memorial Scholarship.

FARMERS MARKET

This local market will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South Washington Street by the Splash Pad, in Dillon. There is space available for 20 vendors each week.

BANNACK DAYS

This fun-packed family event celebrates pioneer life and Bannack's glory days. It is not uncommon for a (staged) gunfight to break out on Main Street or for people to be shouting from the hotel porch about one cause or another. The days are filled with music — bluegrass, gospel and old-time fiddlers. Cost is $5 per person. Children 8 and under are free. For more information, call the park office at 406-834-3413 or visit stateparks.mt.gov/bannack/.

BIKE TOUR