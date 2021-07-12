Weekly planner

MONDAY, JULY 12
YOGA IN PARK
There will be yoga from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. at JFK Park, located on Center Drive. There is no registration necessary. Sessions are offered for free but there is a suggested $5 donation. People need to bring their own yoga mats. For more details, contact Cassandra at ccrnichyoga@yahoo.com.
BOOK SALE
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold its used book sale starting at 9 a.m. at 226 W. Broadway St. They will have recent books on the first floor for $1 or $3. They will also have a selection of Butte titles for various prices. The bargain basement room will be open with costs of $1 per bag. For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.
BOW-HUNTER EDUCATION
A bow hunters’ education class will be offered 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Smitty’s Barn, #50 Theater, West Valley, 1.7 miles west of Thriftway Super Stop gas station (follow signs). Everyone is welcome; the class and supplies needed are free of charge. Participants must be 11 or older by the first day of class to be certified. Students under 18 must have a parent or guardian authorization. By state law, all first time bow hunters must complete a bow hunter education course and if born after Jan. 1, 1985, must also show proof of completing a hunter education program in order to purchase an archery license. For details, Jim at 406-559-0413 or Tom at 406-210-8249.
TUESDAY, JULY 13
COMMUNITY MARKET
Every Tuesday at Kennedy Commons 4 to 7 p.m. the Anaconda Community Market will have area foods and crafts. There will be music performances and children’s activities. There will be free horse drawn wagon rides every night at the market.
ALLEY RALLY
Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.
BOWHUNTER EDUCATION
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
ALLEY RALLY
PEOPLE’S MARKET
The Harrison Ave. People's Market will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the lot between Universal Athletics and Silver Bow Pizza, 3528 Harrison Ave. All local artists, food trucks, flea market vendors and small businesses are welcome. For more details, call Big Sky Property Management at 406-497-6960.
SLOW ROLL
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is sponsoring a family-friendly "Slow Roll'' event at 6 p.m., weather permitting. It will start at the library’s main branch, 226 W. Broadway St. for bike decorating. Participants will then travel down to Emma Park for fun and games. This is designed to get people out to enjoy the summer in Butte. For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.
YOGA IN PARK
BOOK SALE
BOWHUNTER EDUCATION
DILLON CONCERT
Dillon Concert Association’s annual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Presbyterian Church. All are invited to attend. For more details or membership renewals, contact Laurie Hagenbarth at 406-683-5050 or Pat Brown at 406-925-0618.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
MUSIC ON MAIN
Music on Main is from 5 to 9 p.m. on N. Main St, in Uptown Butte. This week's entertainment will be King Friday.
CRUISE-IN
There is a classic car/motorcycle Cruise-In from 6 to 8 p.m. on Main St. every Thursday throughout the summer, in Sheridan. This is a free event for all. The local Street Bazaar will be taking place at the same time.
ALLEY RALLY
BOOK SALE
BOWHUNTER EDUCATION
DEMOCRAT BARBEQUE
The Butte-Silver Bow Democratic Central Committee hold a barbecue at 5:30 p.m. at the Carpenters' Union Hall, 156 W. Granite St. People will have an opportunity to get to know the new executive board. Food will be provided; bring your own drinks. The following is a link for their Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/5ETAmozR1.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
ART IN THE PARK
85 juried art and craft booths from around the US, ethnic foods and professional entertainment are offered all three days. This show is set up in Washoe Park with lots of room and a playground for kids. For more details and admission, visit cvmac.org.
FARMERS MARKET
Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Main Street City Park, the Twin Bridges Farmers Market will offer all sorts of local foods and crafts from many different vendors.
ALLEY RALLY
BOOK SALE
SATURDAY, JULY 17
FARMERS MARKET
The Butte Farmers Market will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West Park Street between Main and Dakota Streets. Vendors and customers will be advised to continue to wear masks. Dogs and other pets are discouraged. Also, cigarettes and alcohol are prohibited. Customers who would like to place an order with a vendor and have it delivered to their vehicles, can call or text 406-565-2249 for delivery. For details, call George Everett at 406-565-2249.
ART IN THE PARK
CAR SHOW
This car show takes place at the Kennedy Common from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The $20 car entry fee goes to the Kenny Cook Memorial Scholarship.
FARMERS MARKET
This local market will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South Washington Street by the Splash Pad, in Dillon. There is space available for 20 vendors each week.
BANNACK DAYS
This fun-packed family event celebrates pioneer life and Bannack's glory days. It is not uncommon for a (staged) gunfight to break out on Main Street or for people to be shouting from the hotel porch about one cause or another. The days are filled with music — bluegrass, gospel and old-time fiddlers. Cost is $5 per person. Children 8 and under are free. For more information, call the park office at 406-834-3413 or visit stateparks.mt.gov/bannack/.
BIKE TOUR
There are three rides —33, 57 and 68 miles— being offered, which will start from the Big Butte Open Space Park near Montana Tech. The tour heads out and back via Orofino Gulch Road, Hail Columbia Gulch Road and Lowland Road. It tours segments of the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route and Continental Divide Trail. COVID safety guidelines will be practiced. For more details, call Kathy Aragon at 406-698-2992, or email ridethedividemontana@gmail.com.
FARMERS MARKET
MICRO-BREW FEST
From noon until the taps run dry, the Bale of Hay Saloon in Virginia City will serve beer from breweries all across Montana. A souvenir cup and 8 drink tickets costs $25.
ALLEY RALLY
BOOK SALE
SUNDAY, JULY 18
ART IN THE PARK
BANNACK DAYS
ALLEY RALLY
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
The after-school Manga and Anime Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.
Lego Build is from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.
The Girls Central Class of 1965 will hold their monthly luncheon at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Christina's Cocina. For more details, Jeriann Hounsell Ritari, 406-723-5508 or Trudy Tomazich, 406-299-2832.
Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together in a welcoming and supportive environment. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.
Wii games are played from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.
The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Perkins Restaurant. They will have a speaker with a presentation on UDAP Bear Spray.
Computer Club is from 4 to 5 p.m., Thursdays, in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.
The Rotary Club of Butte will meet at noon at the Butte Country Club. Members can also continue to join the meeting by Zoom every Thursday. For more details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.
Science Club is from 4 to 5 p.m., Fridays, in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.
Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. and Story Time follows at 11:15 in the Butte Public Library's children's room every Friday. Details: 406-723-3361.