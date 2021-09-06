Weekly Planner

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
COMMUNITY MARKET
The Anaconda Community Market will have area foods and crafts from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kennedy Common. There will be music performances, children’s activities and free horse-drawn wagon rides.
BROWN BAG LUNCH
The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will resume its popular Brown Bag Lunch lecture series in-person at noon at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz Street. This event will have a lecture and book signing by Jerry Enzler, author of “Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West.” The Archives recommends masks for the safety of their patrons. Guests may bring a sack lunch, however, the archives will not provide coffee and water at this time. Books may be purchased directly from the author at the lecture. For more details, contact the Archives at 406-782-3280.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
BUSINESS MEETING
The Butte Business Network will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Metals Sports Bar and Grill, 8 W. Park St. A round table discussion about branding and company culture will be held, where participants have the opportunity to share their thoughts and gain insight from other local business owners and managers. For more details, call 406-221-6862.
DANCE REGISTRATION
Registration for fall dance class at Mining City Dance Company for ages 3 to 18 will be at 6 p.m. at the Mining City Dance Co., 601 S. Montana St. Meet the teachers and check out the dance studio. Masks requested for anyone 12 and older not vaccinated. For more details, call 406-491-8485.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
CRUISE-IN
There is a classic car/motorcycle Cruise-In from 6 to 8 p.m. on Main St., in Sheridan. This is a free event for all. The local Street Bazaar will be taking place at the same time.
DIABETES WORKSHOP
St. James Healthcare will offer a diabetes workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Insurance can be billed for the classes. Participants will work with a certified diabetes educator and a registered dietitian to create a customized self-management plan that works for them. The session focuses on counting carbohydrates while including the foods people enjoy, what to do with blood sugar readings, and how medications work. They will also discuss what diabetes is and how to prevent complications. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. To register, call Ida Reighard RN, CDE, 406-723-2960.
DUCK DERBY
The Rotary Club of Butte's annual duck derby fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. at Ridge Waters at Stodden Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. New this year will be a mallard duck race for a $1 donation for the first 24 children to enter. Ducks will race down the lazy river for three cash prizes: First place wins $1,000; second place wins $500 and third place wins $300. A special prize for the kids’ mallard duck race will be awarded.
BOOK CLUB
Butte Public Library's Social Justice Book Club will return at 6 p.m. at Metals Bank, 8 W. Park St. They will be discussing “The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas. Copies are available for check out from the Circulation desk at the library. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
BANNACK TOUR
Bannack State Park will host “Tales from the Darkside: Macabre and Unusual Stories from Bannack History” from 8 to 10 p.m., meeting at the east end of the parking lot in Bannack. The night will be filled with gruesome stories of death and injury from those who lived in Bannack. The tour will take place in the town and is led by the park ranger. The cost is $20 per person and the tour is limited to 25 participants. Prepayment is required. Call 406-834-3413 to reserve a spot.
ASTRONOMY CLUB
Twin Bridges School Astronomy Club, known as the Fancon Astronomers, will have its first meeting at 7 p.m. in the Montana Room of the school, 216 W. 6th Ave. The club will elect officers and discuss the agenda for the school year. Planispheres will be available. For more details, contact Joe Witherspoon at 406-842-7722.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
FARMERS MARKETS
The Butte Farmers Market will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West Park Street between Main and Dakota Streets. Vendors and customers will be advised to continue to wear masks. Dogs and other pets are discouraged. Also, cigarettes and alcohol are prohibited. Customers who would like to place an order with a vendor and have it delivered to their vehicles, can call or text 406-565-2249 for delivery. For details, call George Everett at 406-565-2249.
The Dillon local market runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South Washington Street near the Splash Pad, in Dillon. There is space available for 20 vendors each week.
Twin Bridges farmers market runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Main Street City Park. Local foods and crafts from many different vendors are offered.
COMMUNITY MASS
Father Patrick Beretta will lead a community Mass to remember those who died and to honor first responders at 4:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 329 E. Mercury St. in Butte.
CAROUSEL CRUISE
Pioneer Street Rods is hosting the fifth annual Carousel Cruise from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stodden Park. Entry fees are $25 and $5 for each additional entry. There will be dash plaques, people’s choice trophy, class trophies, an MSRA award and a 50/50 silent auction, as well as a raffle for a $1,000 gift card to Murdoch’s. Also offered is one free carousel ride and a lunch coupon. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel. For more details, call Jim Ayres at 406-593-7817 or Bruce Schlaebitz at 541-290-4788.
FOREIGNER PERFORMS
Foreigner is coming to Butte Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $32 to $106 plus applicable fees. VIP packages can be purchased at http://livemu.sc/ForeignerVIP-Butte. The Civic Center is strongly encouraging patrons to wear masks.
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
The after-school Manga and Anime Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.
Lego Build is from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.
The Gal-Us-Frame Red Hats' Dinner will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Casagranda’s Steakhouse, 801 Utah Ave. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. They will be ordering off the menu. For more details, call Bev at 306-398-5165.
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. Library staff will be on hand to answer all questions and help people better understand their devices. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.
Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together in a welcoming and supportive environment. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.
Wii games are played from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.
United Veterans Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave.
Butte Public Library hosts Chess Club from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday on the first floor. All ages and abilities are welcome. No experience necessary, just a desire to play. For more details, call the library at 723-3361.
The Rotary Club of Butte will meet at noon, Thursday, at the Butte Country Club. For details, please leave a message at 406-782-9783.
Computer Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.
Ethical Hacking classes for teens will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday on the second floor at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. There are limited spots. For more information and to register your child, call the library at 406-723-3361.
Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Marine Corp. League, 525 Garden Ave.
A life writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, for more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.
Science Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.
Twin Bridges School Astronomy Club, known as the Fancon Astronomers, will have its first meeting at 7 p.m. Friday in the Montana Room of the school, 216 W 6th Ave. They will be electing officers and discussing the agenda for the school year. Planispheres will be available. For more details, contact Joe Witherspoon at 406-842-7722.
Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. and Story Time follows at 11:15 in the Butte Public Library's children's room on Friday. Details: 406-723-3361.