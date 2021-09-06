Weekly Planner

The Rotary Club of Butte's annual duck derby fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. at Ridge Waters at Stodden Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. New this year will be a mallard duck race for a $1 donation for the first 24 children to enter. Ducks will race down the lazy river for three cash prizes: First place wins $1,000; second place wins $500 and third place wins $300. A special prize for the kids’ mallard duck race will be awarded.

BOOK CLUB

Butte Public Library's Social Justice Book Club will return at 6 p.m. at Metals Bank, 8 W. Park St. They will be discussing “The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas. Copies are available for check out from the Circulation desk at the library. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

BANNACK TOUR