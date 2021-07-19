Weekly planner

Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.

BOOK SALE

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold its used book sale during regular library hours, at 226 W. Broadway St. They will have recent books on the first floor for $1 or $3. They will also have a selection of Butte titles for various prices. The books in the bargain basement will be free. For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

OPEN HOUSE

Pima Medical Institute’s Dillon campus will host its first post-pandemic, in-person open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the campus of the University of Montana Western, at 434 E. Poindexter St., in Dillon. Celebrate the beginning of Dillon History Days and take a tour of the only accredited veterinary sciences program in the state. For details about Pima Medical and its programs, visit www.pmi.edu.

HISTORY DAYS