Weekly planner

MONDAY, JULY 19
CHRISTMAS IN JULY
The Virginia City Players will put on a Christmas-themed vaudeville show at 7 p.m. at the Opera House. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children 17 and under and $20 for military, college students, and seniors over 60. This event sells out fast!
YOGA IN PARK
There will be yoga from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. at JFK Park, located on Center Drive. There is no registration necessary. Sessions are offered for free but there is a suggested $5 donation. People need to bring their own yoga mats. For more details, contact Cassandra at ccrnichyoga@yahoo.com.
BOOK SALE
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold its used book sale during regular library hours, at 226 W. Broadway St. They will have recent books on the first floor for $1 or $3. They will also have a selection of Butte titles for various prices. The books in the bargain basement will be free. For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
COMMUNITY MARKET
Every Tuesday at Kennedy Commons 4 to 7 p.m., the Anaconda Community Market will have area foods and crafts. There will be music performances and children’s activities. There will be free horse drawn wagon rides every night at the market.
ALLEY RALLY
Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.
SUPPORT GROUP
A Family Matters support group will meet at 6 p.m. in the community center at The Springs at Butte. This group is an open discussion for caregivers. It is a safe place to share experiences, communicate openly and gain knowledge from experts and fellow-travelers alike. For more details, call 406-494-0083.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
UKULELE SESSIONS
The Clark Chateau offers adult ukulele jam sessions from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom, at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. Watch the Facebook event page for the Clark Chateau for updates and schedule changes, www.facebook.com/events/210795857272651. For more details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.
SLOW ROLL
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is sponsoring a family-friendly "Slow Roll'' event at 6 p.m., weather permitting. It will start at the library’s main branch, 226 W. Broadway St. for bike decorating. Participants will then travel down to Emma Park for fun and games. For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.
GUIDED HIKE
Butte-Silver Bow is sponsoring “Hiking with Hallie” at 6 p.m. with a guided hike of the Maud S Trails. People will meet at Maude S parking lot, weather permitting. People need to dress appropriately and bring water and snacks. The sessions are free but there is a suggested donation of $5. The donations will benefit Butte Parks & Trails Foundation, Friends of Thompson Park and the Rotary Club of Butte. For more details, contact Hallie Zolynski at halli_zolynski@yahoo.com.
CAR SEAT CLINIC
The monthly children’s car seat clinic is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uptown Fire Station, 120 S. Idaho St. Car seats will be checked for correct installation, making sure the seat matches your child’s weight and age, recall information and more. For details, call Taylor Edden at the Butte Silver Bow Health Department, 406-497-5078.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
MUSIC ON MAIN
Music on Main is from 5 to 9 p.m. on N. Main St, in Uptown Butte. This week's entertainment will be Bluebelly Junction.
CRUISE-IN
There is a classic car/motorcycle Cruise-In from 6 to 8 p.m. on Main St., in Sheridan. This is a free event for all. The local Street Bazaar will be taking place at the same time.
‘HIKE THROUGH HISTORY’
The “Hike through History” series for adults begins at 9 a.m. This week’s walk, “Top of the World,” will feature Abby Peltomaa. Walkers are asked to meet at the Granite Mountain Memorial (moderate). Each walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated with proceeds going to the Friends of the Archives and the Local Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Fund. Snacks and water are available. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No dogs allowed. For details, go to https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/2143/Hike-Through-History, or call the Archives 406-782-3280 or Health Department at 406-497-5020.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
OPEN HOUSE
Pima Medical Institute’s Dillon campus will host its first post-pandemic, in-person open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the campus of the University of Montana Western, at 434 E. Poindexter St., in Dillon. Celebrate the beginning of Dillon History Days and take a tour of the only accredited veterinary sciences program in the state. For details about Pima Medical and its programs, visit www.pmi.edu.
HISTORY DAYS
Dillon History Days is a community-wide event that starts at 10 a.m., centered in downtown Dillon, but includes all businesses and organizations in Beaverhead County. Tours of historic buildings and houses will be conducted throughout the area. Living history demonstrations will be developed based on railroad, agriculture, mining, logging, and more. Attendees are encouraged to dress in vintage clothing. Some featured attractions will be a mechanical bull riding competition, a barbeque cook off, Dutch oven cook off, old fashioned baseball, a horseshoe tournament, ranch rodeo and cowboy poetry. For more details, call 406-683-4245.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
FARMERS MARKETS
The Butte Farmers Market will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West Park Street between Main and Dakota Streets. Vendors and customers will be advised to continue to wear masks. Dogs and other pets are discouraged. Also, cigarettes and alcohol are prohibited. Customers who would like to place an order with a vendor and have it delivered to their vehicles, can call or text 406-565-2249 for delivery. For details, call George Everett at 406-565-2249.
The Dillon local market runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South Washington Street near the Splash Pad, in Dillon. There is space available for 20 vendors each week.
Twin Bridges farmers market runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Main Street City Park. Local foods and crafts from many different vendors offered.
VALLEY DAYS
Philipsburg celebrates the last full weekend of July with a children's parade, dancing, pancake breakfast, 5K and 10K run, and car show.
STICKS & BAG
This COVID-19 replacement for the Clark Fork BBQ starts with a golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. at Deer Park Golf Course, followed by a cornhole tournament downtown at around 3 p.m. For more information, visit clarkforkbbq.com.
BOOK SIGNING
The Friends of the Sheridan Library will host a book signing for “Smokejumper and Other Stories” by Swede Troedsson at 7 p.m. at the Sheridan Library, 107 E. Hamilton St. Refreshments will be provided.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
CONCERT SERIES
Pam Drews Phillips will perform beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at St. Timothy’s Chapel, for a series of summer concerts. To purchase tickets or to get more details on the concert series, visit the Festival’s website: www.sttimothysmusic.org. Individual concert tickets are also sold for $25. Any questions should be directed in email to music@sttimothysmusic.org.
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
The after-school Manga and Anime Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.
There will be a regular school board meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the board room, in the Administration Building, 111 N. Montana St. There will be no Teams meeting link or call-in option. To access meeting packet go to https://app.eduportal.com/share/a5809aec-e5b6-11eb-acae-06c64aa3b8d4.
Butte CPR will hold its monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, via a teleconferencing platform. People who are interested in attending the meeting, email CPR at info@buttecpr.org.
Lego Build is from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.
Butte-Silver Bow Republican Central Committee's monthly meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at The Metals Sports Bar & Grill, 8 W. Park St. Arrive by 6 p.m. to order food and/or drinks. For more details, contact Mary at 406-479-4729.
Uptown Toastmasters meet at noon Tuesday, July 20, at the Archives. Guests are welcome. For more details, call Jean at 406-490-5569.
The Girls Central Class of 1965 will hold their monthly luncheon at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Christina's Cocina. For more details, Jeriann Hounsell Ritari, 406-723-5508 or Trudy Tomazich, 406-299-2832.
Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together in a welcoming and supportive environment. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.
Wii games are played from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.
The MSE Old Timers will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Metals Sports Bar and Grill, 8 W. Park St. For questions or details, contact Jack at 406-494-1536.
The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Peter Young, author, sports broadcaster, and motivational speaker. He will be interweaving sports and life.
Computer Club is from 4 to 5 p.m., Thursdays, in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.
The Rotary Club of Butte will meet at noon on Thursday at the Butte Country Club. Members can also continue to join the meeting by Zoom every Thursday. For more details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.
Science Club is from 4 to 5 p.m., Fridays, in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.
Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. and Story Time follows at 11:15 in the Butte Public Library's children's room every Friday. Details: 406-723-3361.