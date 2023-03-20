Monday, March 20

PLANT SALE AND SWAP

The Butte Public Library is holding its annual plant sale and swap Monday through Friday. Green up your space or share with others. The Butte seed library is open and offers free seeds at the beginning of the year. Donations for the Park Street Community Garden are appreciated. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

SCHOOL BOARD MEETS

Butte School District No. 1 will hold a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. in the East Middle School library. For more details or a link to the agenda, call Ally at 406-533-2505.

BACKTRACK VOCALS

Backtrack Vocals perform at 7:30 p.m. at the UM-Western Beier Auditorium, 710 S. Atlantic St. in Dillon, as a part of the Dillon Concert Association’s season. For more details, contact Laurie Hagenbarth at 406-683-5050 or Pat Brown at 406-925-0618.

Tuesday, March 21

LIBRARY TALKS

Butte Public Library is offering a Southern-inspired author talk with author and celebrity Chef Jernard Wells at 2 p.m. For more details or to register for the webinar, visit the library at www.buttepubliclibrary.info and scroll down to author talks. For more details or help registering, call the library at 406-723-3361.

MONTANA SAFETY SERVICES

Montana State Fund’s safety services specialist Kirk Smith will present a free safety workshop, “Safety Know How” from 8:30 a.m. to noon at La Quinta Inn, 1 Holiday Park Dr. Topics include how to create and implement safety programs and policies, and know your protective equipment. For details, call Kirk Smith at 800-332-6102 extension 5361.

CLASS OF ‘65 LUNCH

The Girls Central Class of 1965 will hold its monthly luncheon at 1 p.m. on at the Pizza Ranch.

Wednesday, March 22

CELEBRATE MONTANA WOMEN

Lindsay Mulcahy will discuss the women who have contributed to Butte’s past and present at a Brown Bag Lunch at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Coffee and water will be served, and guests may bring a sack lunch. For details, call 406-782-3280.

Friday, March 24

WAYNE ESTES TOURNEY

The Wayne Estes Basketball Tournament will return to Anaconda in the Memorial Gym. For details, call Ron Estes 406-560-8322 or Trish Wagner 406-560-2165.

LIVE AUCTION

Butte Central's 2023 live auction is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St. Doors open at 5:30, silent auction at 6 p.m., and live auction at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 a couple, which includes dinner, a no-host bar, raffles, games and more. For tickets, call 406-723-6706 or visit buttecentral.org/foundation.

MUSIC AT BUTTE ELKS LODGE

High Ore Road plays at 8 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena.

Saturday, March 25

PINT NIGHT FUNDRAISER

A Pint Night and Silent Auction fundraiser for Keith Garrett, who has been battling multiple sclerosis since 2014, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Butte Brewery, 465 E. Galena. Proceeds will help Garrett, his wife and six children cope with increasing medical bills and medical equipment.

DAY OF THE CHILD

United Way’s 2023 Day of the Child event will be held at 11 a.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave. Activities are provided by local nonprofits for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. A raffle will be held for two bikes and a chance to win a $25 gift card after a child has participated in all the activities. For details, call 406-782-1255.

BUTTE ELKS CORNHOLE TOURNEY

The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, will host a cornhole tournament fundraiser at 10:30 a.m. Registration is 9 to 10 a.m. Proceeds will be used for building maintenance. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Entry is $50 a person. A taco bar will be provided. To register, email heidisaintp@hotmail.com, or text 406-490-2864.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, visit eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Tuesday

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club meets at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests are always welcome. For details, call 406-490-4045.

The Girls Central Class of 1965 meets for lunch at 1 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch, 3541 Harrison Ave. For details, call Jeriann at 406-723-5508.

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St. offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, visit eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Paul Babb with Northwestern Energy.

Butte High School Class of ’61 meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Christina’s Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd. For details, call 406-782-7145.

Butte Kiwanis meets at noon, at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Mike Kujawa to talk about the upcoming Empty Bowls event. For details call 406-782-9060.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children aged 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Dept. at 406-497-5020.

Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, offers bingo at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at 3 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend. For details, call 406-490-2864.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Public Library and MSU Extension offer a budget and family-friendly cooking class at 4:30. Learn how to maximize flavor with healthy cooking and minimize costs. These classes are free to the public. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Singo — musical bingo — is held at 6:30 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $5. For details, call 406-490-2864.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from 6 to 9 p.m. until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Saturday

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from noon to 5 p.m. until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. at the Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.