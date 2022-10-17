Weekly Planner: Take a look at events for the coming week

Monday, Oct. 17

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

Butte School District #1 will hold a regular board meeting, at 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at East Middle School Library, 2600 Grand Ave. Please use the link to access the agenda packet, https://app.eduportal.com/share/822aa5b4-4b3c-11ed-91b4-06c64aa3b8d4.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

UPTOWN TOASTERS TOASTMASTER MEET

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Archives from noon until 1:00 pm. At the October 3rd meeting, Debbie Sorensen was Toastmaster and spoke about hot air balloons. Tonette Hollingsworth was Best Speaker. Jacob Norberg was Best Evaluator and Dan Matteucci was best Table Topics speaker. Guests and individuals interested in Toastmasters are always welcome. For details, call 406-490-4045.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

TRIVIA AT 51 BELOW

Trivia night teams of 2 to 6 at 51 Below Speakeasy, 53 W. Park Street below Miner’s Hotel at 6:30 p.m. For details, call 209-624-6880.

SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING

Suicide prevention training will be offered 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Mill Building, Room 201, on campus. Discussion is open to MT Tech students, faculty, and the public at no cost. For details, call Tara at 406-541-8472.

Thursday, Oct. 20

CHATEAU QUILT GUILD MEETING

Chateau Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at The Springs, 300 Mt. Highland Dr. For details, call Dee at 406-490-1685 or email deechatriand@gmail.com.

BOOK CLUB

The Butte Public Library's Social Justice Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to discuss Sherman Alexie's book, “Reservation Blues”. For details or to attend virtually, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Friday, Oct. 21

PUMPKIN SWIM AT THE YMCA

Annual Pumpkin Swim from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 7 to 8 p.m. at the YMCA Friday, Oct. 21. Find the perfect pumpkin in the pool to decorate, and enjoy Halloween treats, carnival games, and prizes. For details or to register, call (406)782-1266.

LINE DANCING LESSONS

Line dancing lessons at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena from 7 to 9 p.m. Learn how to line dance for free with Colleen, Henry, and Melissa Klobucar. For details, call 406-490-2864.

MUSIC AT 51 BELOW

Chad Okrusch performs live at 51 Below Speakeasy, 53 W. Park Street below Miner’s Hotel at 7 p.m. For details, call 209-624-6880.

BUTTE LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

The Butte Public Library hosts its book club at 1 p.m. on the third floor of the library. This month's selection is “Middle Kingdom under the Big Sky” by Mark Johnson. Copies are available for check out from the library. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

BIG ROCK FRIGHT NIGHTS

Big Rock Fright Nights return in October to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Boulder. The Fright Nights provide a fun experience for all ages and this year will offer a special focus on the youngsters. Admission is free and arts and craft activities, treats, games and pumpkin painting are planned. Visit Fright Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22.

TROLLY TOUR OF HAUNTS

Tours from Butte’s historic trolley are offered 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Tours begin at Headframe Spirits and conclude at Slainte Butte America Pub. Prepaid tickets are $50 and non-refundable. Website booking only at buttechamber.org. Find out more at (https://southwestmt.com/blog/ghosts-of-devils-perch-a-paranormal-investigation-of-butte-montana/).

Saturday, Oct. 22

FALL FESTIVAL IN WHITEHALL

Whitehall's Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. promises something for everyone with events all around town including a business scarecrow contest, vendors, chili cook off, pumpkin patch, trunk-or-treat on Main, costume contest, haunted house, carnival on the Main Street Green, and more.

HILLCREST HARVEST BAZAAR

The Hillcrest School Association celebrates its 46th Annual Hillcrest Harvest Bazaar at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 held at Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave. There will be handmade crafts, arts, woodworking, repurposed goods, jewelry, and more. Support local artisans while supporting Hillcrest Elementary School. For details, call Mara at 406-799-6165.

PHILIPSBURG'S FALL FESTIVAL

Healthy Granite County is sponsoring its Fall Festival at Philipsburg City Park. Planned activities include a Trunk-or-Treat, “Witches Brigade,” costume contest, live music and food. For details, call Kayla at 406-490-6098 or email healthygranitecounty@outlook.com.

BUTTE SYMPHONY OPENS

The Butte Symphony Orchestra opens its 73rd season at 7:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. with music of dance through the ages, ending with the spectacular Danzón No. 2. For tickets, visit buttearts.org.

GARDEN HARVEST EXCHANGE

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is holding garden harvest exchange at 11 a.m. at Park St. Community Garden, 617 W. Park St. The exchange is for gardeners who have too much of one item or are looking for more of something else. Bring whatever extra you have to see if someone else can use it. All leftover food will be donated to Butte Emergency Food Bank. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens.. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. Monday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Walk-in flu shots are available Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VA clinic in Butte.

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization holds its monthly salvage sale from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the rear basement of 20 W. Broadway (the Piccadilly Museum). Access is from the alley. Salvage involves keeping reusable building materials from the landfill. All items are donated by building owners who are remodeling, or from older properties that are slated for demolition. These historic materials are available at very reasonable prices, and the proceeds help fund Butte CPR’s many projects.

Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, offers bingo at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Doors open at 3 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend. For details, call 406-490-2864.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Laci Ridder, Executive Director for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Butte Silver Bow.

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Food and drink is available for purchase from the Elks. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Wednesday. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Butte Elks Lodge member’s meetings are held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Honk for Choice gathers each Thursday to stand up for reproductive freedom. Meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions at 347-644-6036.

The Butte Public Library offers Level II Spanish classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Clark Chateau Book Club meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 321 W. Broadway St. All participants are asked to follow current CDC guidelines. A suggested donation is $5 to support the Clark Chateau. For details, call 406-565-5600.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The QueenPins female entrepreneur networking group meets at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Butte Real Estate Group, 820 W. Platinum.

The Mining City Astronomy meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Butte Public Library. The meeting for all ages and knowledge levels is led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call 406-842-7722.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time on Friday at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon Thursday at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.