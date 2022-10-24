Weekly Planner: Take a look at events for the coming week

Tuesday, Oct. 25

DISCUSSION ON ADOLESCENCE

MSU Extension and Butte Cares will offer a community discussion on navigating adolescence from 6 to 7 p.m. at East Middle School Auditorium, 2600 Grand Ave. Participants will gain insight on how to help adolescents make the difficult transition from elementary school to middle school and on to high school. For more details, call Kendra at 406-475-1369 or email sbprevent@swmtprevent.org.

RED RIBBON WEEK

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher will proclaim Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon week at 10 a.m. at the courthouse. Community members will be encouraged to participate in drug prevention education activities and hear about how the county is committed to a drug-free community.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

TRIVIA AT 51 BELOW

Trivia night teams will be at 6:30 p.m. at 51 Below Speakeasy, 53 W. Park St. below Miner’s Hotel. For details, call 209-624-6880.

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Julie Bushmaker will discuss “William Farlin, Butte’s Silver King,” his brothers, and their legacy in Butte at a noon Brown Bag Lunch talk at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests may bring a sack lunch. The archives will provide coffee and water. For details, call Kim at 406-782-3280.

Friday, Oct. 28

BIG ROCK FRIGHT NIGHTS

Big Rock Fright Nights return to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from 6 to 9 p.m. in Boulder. The Fright Nights provide a fun experience for all ages. Admission is free and arts and craft activities, treats, games and pumpkin painting are planned.

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Halloween Party will be from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Live music with John Montoya. Must be 18 to attend. For details, call 406-490-2864.

BOO BASH BINGO FUNDRAISER

Butte Central schools will have a bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St. There will be prizes for best individual and group costumes and drawings of $100, $250, and $500 Visa gift cards. Must be present to win. Proceeds go toward academic purchases and improvements for grades preK-12. Must be 18 to attend. For more details, call 406-723-6706.

BSBPL HAUNTED HOUSE

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is hosting a haunted house at 5 p.m. in the basement of the library, 226 W. Broadway. The family movie starts at 6 p.m. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Saturday, Oct. 29

CLARK CHATEAU ARTISTS

Artists Suzanne Hackett-Morgan and Claire Thompson will give a presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. in Uptown Butte.

FLAPPERS AND FEDORAS

Flappers and Fedoras, a fundraiser for the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at 51 Below-Miner’s Hotel, 51 W. Park St. in Butte.

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS

Five, Six, Seven, Eight LLC hosts a swing-out dance at 7 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge grand ballroom, 206 W. Galena. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. and music from 8 to 11 p.m. by The Platinum St. Jazz Quintet playing fox trot, waltz, swing, tango, and blues. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Singles are $15 and couples for $25. For details, email info@5678DanceButte.com

SCIENCE MINE

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

UPTOWN HALLOWEEN PARADE

BAmF Halloween Parade will take place at 8 p.m. on the corner of Arizona and East Granite, proceeding west on Granite to Main, south on Main to Park, then east to Arizona Street. An entry fee of $25 for floats and vehicles in the parade are at the Butte Civic Center or the Butte Chamber. Online forms are available at http://www.butteamericafoundation.org/halloween. Entry deadline is Oct. 26. For details, call Daniel at 406-533-5785 or gm@butteamericaradio.org.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. Monday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VA clinic in Butte.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant.

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Food and drink is available for purchase from the Elks. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Honk for Choice gathers each Thursday to stand up for reproductive freedom. Meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions at 347-644-6036.

The Butte Public Library offers Level II Spanish classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time on Fridays at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon every Thursday at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.