Weekly planner: Take a look at events for the coming week

Monday, Aug. 29

MEET AND GREET

Montana Supreme Court candidate James Brown, Republican head of the Public Service Commission, will be in Butte for a meet and greet from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Metals Sports Bar & Grill.

Thursday, Sept. 1

SHAKESPEARE IN PARKS

Montana Shakespeare in the Park will perform “King Lear’’ at 6 p.m. at Stodden Park in Butte. The performance is suitable for all ages. Bring a blanket or chair.

COMEDY SHOW

The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, will present the “Rio Hillman Comedy Show’’ at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Must be 18 or older due to content. No cover charge, but donations will be accepted. For details, call 406 490-2864.

HIKE THROUGH HISTORY

“Hike through History” series for adults begins at 9 a.m. at Top of the World parking lot at the Mountain Con. “Top of the World to the Lexington” will feature speakers Pat Cunneen and Mary McCormick. The walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated with proceeds going to the Friends of the Archives and the Local Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Fund. Snacks and water are available. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No dogs allowed. For details, visit https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/2143/Hike-Through-History, or call the Archives 406-782-3280 or Health Department 497-5020.

Friday, Sept. 2

McCOMB AT COVELLITE

Grammy nominated country musician Jeremy McComb will perform at 8 p.m. in the Covellite Theatre, 215 W. Broadway. For details, call 406 533-9050 or visit jeremymccomb.com.

INDIGENOUS EVENT

The Butte Native Wellness Center in partnership with Career Futures Inc. will honor Indigenous Peoples in and around Butte during the art walk. Learn about Indigenous history, culture and art beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Career Futures, 55 W. Granite in Uptown Butte. For more information, visit buttenwc.org or buttecareerfutures.com or call 406-723-9101.

ARTIST’S RECEPTION

The Main Stope Gallery, 14 S. Dakota, will hold an opening reception for Jodi Gear 5 to 8 p.m. Her show, “The Colors of Nature: Paint Making from Foraged-Earth Pigments,’’ will include a demonstration of how Jodi creates her own paint from local soils, rocks, and sand. These materials are mixed with honey, glycerin, gum arabic, clove oil and oxgall to make a watercolor medium. Refreshments will be served and music will be provided by Cindi Shaw.

FIRST FRIDAYS TALK

Elizabeth Crase will talk about The Orphan Girl Children's Theatre fall schedule for the First Fridays presentation at noon on the third floor at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W Broadway in Butte. For details, call 406 723-3361.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the liibrary for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Beekeepers teach about the art of beekeeping at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 928-581-7138.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

United Veterans Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 3205 Wynne Ave.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For more details, call 406-498-3903. Canceled until Sept.

The Butte Public Library offers Level II Spanish classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Sheridan Farmers Market & Music is held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 8 at Main Street Park. For details, call (406) 596-1304 or (406) 596-1627.

Ruby Valley Brew hosts a car show, the Sheridan Cruise-In, every Thursday night through the end of September. Bring cars, or come to look around. For details, call (406) 842-5977.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Amateur Radio Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m., the first Thursday of every month, at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and all of the public.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon every Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon every Thursday at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time on Fridays at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library is opening its Bargain Basement Room every Saturday. Used books can be purchased for $1 per bag. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library hosts its cleaning crew from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The cleaning crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Follow the event on Facebook for details on where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.