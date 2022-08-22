Weekly planner: Take a look at events for the coming week

Monday, Aug. 22

EPA MEETING

The Environmental Protection Agency will host a community meeting online and in-person from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Butte Emergency Operations Center, 3615 Wynne Ave. in Butte. Agencies will give updates on Montana Pole construction; a Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit website presentation; medical monitoring studies and bioavailability factsheet; RMAP (parks and playground) planning and progress and a community discussion with EPA Region 8 Administrator KC Becker. Join the Microsoft Teams meeting at teams.microsoft.com, Passcode: HeNjT2; Join with a video conferencing device at sip:teams@video.epa.gov, Video conference ID: 118 168 228 4; Or call in (audio only) at 1 (406) 247-0520,, 770231866# United State, Billings, Phone conference ID: 770 231 866#

PLAY AUDITIONS

Auditions for “The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script’’ will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Discover Anaconda, 118 E. 7th in Anaconda. Auditions are for ages 18 and up, possibly younger based on experience. To ask, email anacondaensembletheatre@gmail.com. To sign up for an audition slot, email director Jackie Vetter at anacondaensembletheatre@gmail.com

Tuesday, Aug. 23

CTEC MEETING

Citizens Technical Environmental Committee (CTEC) will meet in person at 7 p.m. at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Mark Thompson, manager of environmental affairs at Montana Resources, will give a presentation on water treatment, and updates on several key Superfund projects are also on the agenda.

RASS TRAINING

Responsible Alcohol Sales and Service (RASS) training classes will be held at 5 p.m. at The Business Development Bldg. 305 W. Mercury, 2nd floor in the education room. This class is for anyone serving or selling alcohol. The class is free and no pre-registration is required. For details, call Butte Cares at 406-565-5226 or email rassbutte@gmail.com

ARTIST RECEPTION

Tendoy Fine Art Gallery in Dillon will honor two artists with an afternoon reception from 2 to 5 p.m. The works of Jesse Scofield, metalsmith, and Linnet Long, photographer, will be featured. Refreshments will be served and both artists will be there to answer questions about their artistic process.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

BLUEGRASS AT MOTHER LODE

The Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St., presents The Special Consensus, a bluegrass band, at 7 p.m. The band is led by Greg Cahill (banjo) and includes Dan Eubanks (bass), Greg Blake (guitar), and Michael Prewitt (mandolin). For details, call 406-723-3602.

CHORAL AUDITIONS

The Mining City Choral Union will hold auditions at 7 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1621 Thornton Ave. For details, call 406-490-7968 or email fcrase@gmail.com.

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Micah Chang and Ayme Swartz, representing the Homestake Archaeological Field School, will present their findings of an archaeological survey on Homestake Pass at a Brown Bag Lunch at noon at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests may bring a sack lunch and the archives will provide coffee and water. For details, call 782-3280.

LUNCH IN THE PARK

Lunch in the Park will be held at 11 a.m. at Emma Park, 98 W. Silver St. Food vendors will be at the park with music by High Ore Road.

ISRAEL CULTURAL TOUR

B'nai Israel Cultural Center will have a public tour from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Israel Synagogue, 327 W. Galena. Visits to the center are free, but donations are welcome. For details, call 406-782-3280.

Thursday, Aug. 25

ARTIST RECEPTION

The Carle Gallery at the Butte Public Library is hosting an artist reception for local photographer Tom Cannon at 5:30 p.m. Cannon grew up and lives in Walkerville and loves nature. Cannon's keen eye for shadow and color is evident in his photos. For information, call the library at 406-723-3361.

HIKE THROUGH HISTORY

Join Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation, Health Department and the Archives in a “Hike through History” highlighting Thompson Park with Jocelyn Dodge. Explore the Milwaukee Road and its fun and adventurous route through Thompson Park. Meet at 9 a.m. at Eagles Nest parking lot. Skill Level: Moderate incline on dirt. Each walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated. Snacks and water are available. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No dogs allowed.

MUSIC ON MAIN

Shodown will play live from 6 to 9 p.m. at Music on Main between Park and Broadway streets in Butte. There are food trucks every week and activities for kids hosted by local non-profits.

FAIR IN BOULDER

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo, “A Fair of the Heart,’’ kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Jefferson County Recreation Park, a half-mile south of Boulder. The fair and rodeo is affordable fun for the whole family. Admission is free to the grounds with a $2 per car parking fee Friday and Saturday.

Friday, Aug. 26

GHOST HUNT

Try your luck as a ghost hunter for a night, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the historic Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway. The ghost hunt is limited to 25 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. For details, call 406-565-5600.

Saturday, Aug. 27

JAY ALM AT SLAINTE

Jay Alm from Missoula will perform acoustic rock and alternative folk live from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Slainte Pub, 8 S. Montana St. There is no cover charge. For details, email jayalmmusic@gmail.com

SWAP MEET, CAR SHOW

Laid Back Swap Meet and Car Show from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lost Creek Raceway, 595 Galen Road, Anaconda. There will be drag races, raffles and giveaways throughout the day, food and beverage concessions and free onsite parking including tow rig parking. General admission is $7.

OPEN HOUSE

There will be an open house at Camp Castle Rock from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the camp, Little Basin Creek Road, south of Butte. All Girl Scouts, alumni, and friends of Girl Scouts are welcome. Lunch will be provided. For more details, visit tomr@gsmw.org.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Monday is Anime & Manga Club. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The after-school Manga and Anime Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays in the Teen Zone, on the second floor of the Library.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library. Tuesday is Lego build. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Beekeepers for teachers and learners who want to learn about the art of beekeeping, meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 928-581-7138.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Wednesday is gaming club. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Butte Public Library at 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant.

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for a twice monthly trivia night meeting the second and fourth Wednesday at 6:30. Food and drink is available for purchase from the Elks. They ask $4 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. on the first and third Wednesday. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For more details, call 406-498-3903. Canceled until Sept.

The Sheridan Farmers Market & Music is held every Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 8 at Main Street Park. For details, call (406) 596-1304 or (406) 596-1627.

Ruby Valley Brew hosts a car show, the Sheridan Cruise-In, every Thursday night through the end of September. Bring cars, or come to look around. For details, call (406) 842-5977.

The Clark Chateau Book Club will be from 6 to 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at 321 W. Broadway St. All participants are asked to follow current CDC guidelines. A suggested donation is $5 to support the Clark Chateau. For details, call 406-565-5600.

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Thursday is computer technonuts. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Mining City Astronomy club will meet at the Butte Public Library at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month. The meeting for all ages and knowledge levels is led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call 406-842-7722.

Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at 7 p.m. the second Thursdays, at the Marine Corps Legion Building, 525 Garden Ave. / Monthly meeting (VFW Meets) This might be monthly.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Amateur Radio Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m., the first Thursday of every month, at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and all of the public.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon, every Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon every Thursday at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Friday is science club. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time on Fridays at 11:15 a.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Farmers Market runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Dillon Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, thru September 17 on Washington St. by Jaycees Park.

The Whitehall Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on Legion Street. On hand are vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Twin Bridges Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Main Street City Park or the Madison County Fairgrounds (in inclement weather). Follow on Facebook for updates and special events at https://www.facebook.com/TwinBridgesMTFarmersMarket

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Follow the event on Facebook for details on where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.