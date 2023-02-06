Monday, Feb. 6

WALK WITH EASE

A Walk with Ease class starts at 9 a.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, sponsored by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. For details, call Theresa Dennehy, 406-497-5085.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

RED HAT DINNER

Gal Us Frame Gals red hat dinner will be held at 6 p.m. with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. at Back 9 Sports Bar & Grille, 3152 S. Utah Ave. For details, call Beverley at 406-494-5708 or JoAnne at 406-782-9219.

CLASS OF ’68 LUNCH

Boys Central and Butte High Class of 1968 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins, 3450 Monroe Ave. For details, call Mike at 406-533-9212.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Mark Johnson will discuss Chinese woodcutters in Butte and the crucial service they provided to Butte’s people and mines in the 1880s at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. The archives recommends masks for the safety of its patrons. Coffee and water will be served, and guests may bring a sack lunch. For details, call 406-782-3280.

Thursday, Feb. 9

SMART DRIVER CLASS

An AARP four-hour driver’s training course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. Arrive 20 minutes early for seating and registration. Your auto insurance may offer a discount for taking the course. To register, contact the Belmont Senior Center at 406-723-7773.

Friday, Feb. 10

MUSIC AT ELKS

Andy Larson plays at 8 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena.

WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

Montana Farmers Union is having its 10th Annual women’s conference Friday through Sunday at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, 1500 Fairmont Road. For details, and to see the agenda, visit montanafarmersunion.com/2023-womens-conference/.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Tuesday

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club will meet from noon until 1 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Jeff Amerman was toastmaster, Jean Matteucci was best speaker, Jodi Peretti was best evaluator and Luke Hansen was best table topics respondent. Guests and individuals interested in Toastmasters are always welcome. For details, call 406-490-4045.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. For details, call the Health Dept. at 406-497-5020.

United Veterans Council meets at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 3205 Wynne Ave.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Public Library and MSU Extension will offer a budget- and family-friendly cooking class at 4:30. Learn how to maximize flavor with healthy cooking and minimize costs. These classes are free. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Singo — musical bingo — is at 6:30 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $5. For details, call 406-490-2864.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Veterans of Foreign Wars meet at 7 p.m. at the Marine Corps Legion Building, 525 Garden Ave.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Amateur Radio Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and all of the public.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meets at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Saturday

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. at the library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.