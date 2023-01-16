Weekly planner: Mineral museum open house, music festival, stand-up comedy, more

Monday, Jan. 16

WALK WITH EASE

A Walk with Ease class starts at 9 a.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall sponsored by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. Call Theresa Dennehy, 406-497-5085, for details.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

CAR SEAT CLINIC

The monthly children’s car seat clinic is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uptown Fire Station, Montana, and Galena Streets. Car seats will be checked for correct installation, making sure the seat matches your child’s weight and age, recall information, and more. For details, call Taylor Pesanti at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at 497-5078.

WALK WITH EASE

DIABETES SUPPORT

The diabetes support group will meet at Perkins Family restaurant at noon. For more details, contact Ida Reighard at St James Healthcare at 723-2960.

Thursday, Jan. 19

OPEN HOUSE

The Montana Tech Mineral Museum, 1300 W. Park St., is having an open house from 4 to 8 p.m. to showcase Montana moss agates on loan from the Harmon Collection and featured in the Montana Bureau of Mines & Geology 2023 calendar. There will be presentations and raffles every 30 minutes, light snacks and a cash bar. For details, call 406-496-4414.

Friday, Jan. 20

BOOK CLUB MEETS

The Butte Public Library's book club will meet at 1 p.m. in the library to discuss “11/22/63” by Stephen King. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

LARSON AT ELKS

Andy Larson will play at 8 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena.

WALK WITH EASE

MUSIC FESTIVAL

Musikanten Montana presents "A Spanish Epiphany Celebration" at 7:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish, Western Ave. and Caledonia St. in Butte. Tickets are available at the door. For details, contact Kerry Krebill at 406-431-7462 or Jodie Foley at 406-444-7482.

FAMILY SKATE NIGHT

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, is open 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays for family skate night. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Saturday, Jan. 21

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Local growers, producers and businesses will provide a marketplace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

STAND-UP COMEDY

The Mother Lode Theatre presents stand-up comedy with Logan Guntzelman at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on the Orphan Girl Children's Theatre, 316 W. Park St. For details, call 406-723-3602.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Tuesday

Boys Central and Butte High class of 1968 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza Company, 3450 Monroe Ave. For details, call Mike at 406-533-9212.

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Jim Ayres, discussing the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel and the upcoming Fundraising Gala.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, offers bingo at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. Must be 18 to attend. For details, call 406-490-2864.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards, or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Elks Lodge members' meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Honk for Choice gathers to stand up for reproductive freedom. Meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions to 347-644-6036.

The Clark Chateau Book Club meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at 321 W. Broadway St. All participants are asked to follow current CDC guidelines. A suggested donation is $5 to support the Clark Chateau. For details, call 406-565-5600.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The QueenPins female entrepreneur networking group meets at 3 p.m. at the Butte Real Estate Group, 820 W. Platinum.

The Mining City Astronomy meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Butte Public Library. The meeting for all ages and knowledge levels is led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call 406-842-7722.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers; just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meets at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturday

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. at the Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books for free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.