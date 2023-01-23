Weekly planner: Lantern crafts; play auditions, swing dance lessons and more

Monday, Jan. 23

WALK WITH EASE

A Walk with Ease class starts at 9 a.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, sponsored by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. For details, call Theresa Dennehy, 406-497-5085.

LANTERN CRAFT

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is offering take-and-make lantern craft bags Jan. 23-27 leading up to the Chinese New Year's parade celebration. For details, contact the library at (406) 723-3361.

Thursday, Jan 26

‘BUTTE THE BOLD’ AUDITIONS

Auditions for the World Museum of Mining's presentation of "Butte the Bold" will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at the World Museum of Mining, 155 Museum Way. For details, call 406-723-7211.

Friday, Jan. 27

SWING DANCE LESSONS

Country swing dance lessons will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with the Montana Tech Swing Dance Club at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. A $5 minimum donation per dancer is required. Following the dance lessons will be live music from 8 to 11 p.m. Put your boots on and show off all your moves. For details, call 406-490-2864.

BOOK TALK

Mai Wah Society board member Mark Johnson will discuss his book, "The Middle Kingdom under the Big Sky'' from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Isle of Books, 43 E. Broadway in Butte.

MUSIC TRIO

Butte Community Concert welcomes the Travis Anderson Trio at 7:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park. For tickets, contact Janet Thompson at 406-723-3822 or 406-498-1467.

MUSIC AT ELKS

The Berkeley Pits will perform at 8 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. For details, call 209-624-6880.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

The Butte Public Library offers an after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Tuesday

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club meets at noon at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests and individuals interested in Toastmasters are always welcome. For details, call 406-490-4045.

Boys Central and Butte High Class of 1968 meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza, 3450 Monroe Ave. For details, call Mike at 406-533-9212.

Country 2-step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

The Butte Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. in the upstairs auditorium at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. An elevator is available to anyone. The archives doors automatically lock at 7:15 p.m. Parking is available on the west side of the building.

The Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line-dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Fine Line Dancers' beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Public Library and MSU Extension will offer a budget and family-friendly cooking class at 4:30. Learn how to maximize flavor and minimize costs with healthy cooking. These classes are free to the public. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Singo — musical bingo — is at 6:30 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $5. For details, call 406-490-2864.

Honk for Choice gathers to stand up for reproductive freedom. Meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions at 347-644-6036.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Line-dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile-High Cribbers Club plays at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe at 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meets at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Fridays

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from 6 to 9 p.m. until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Saturdays

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. at the library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.