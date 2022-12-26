Weekly planner: Free skating, rentals; lunch talk at Butte archives and more

Monday, Dec. 26

FREE SKATING, RENTALS

The Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation Department and the Butte Amateur Hockey Association are sponsoring free skating and skate rentals for all ages at the Butte Community Ice Center, 1700 Wall St. Monday through Friday, Dec. 26-30. For details, call Ed Heard at (406) 497-6571 or the Community Ice Center at (406) 782-2901.

W ednesday, Dec. 28

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Logan Dudding will discuss “Finding Your Claim: An Amateur Approach to History Research and Reporting,” at a noon Brown Bag Lunch talk at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests may bring a sack lunch. The archives will provide coffee and water. For details, call Kim at 406-782-3280.

Thursday, Dec. 29

SINGO — MUSICAL BINGO

Singo — musical bingo — is at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. The doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. Sing along and dance to all the best tunes. There is a $5 entry fee to play. Must be 18 to play. For details, call 406-490-2864.

Friday, Dec. 30

PRE-NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

The Butte Elks Lodge will host a pre-New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m. at 206 W. Galena St. Those attending are encouraged to wear 1920s costumes to ring in the New Year. Dressing up is encouraged but not required. The Berkeley Pits will hit the stage at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. For more details, call 406-490-2864.

FAMILY SKATE NIGHT

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, is open 6 to 9 p.m. for family skate night. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase. During the Christmas holiday break, the center will be open daily noon to 5 p.m. through Jan. 3.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Tuesday

Boys Central and Butte High class of 1968 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza, 3450 Monroe Ave. For details, call Mike at 406-533-9212.

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 Food and drinks are available for purchase from the Elks. Cost is $4 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children aged 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

The Butte Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. in the upstairs auditorium at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. An elevator is available to anyone. The archives doors automatically lock at 7:15 p.m. Parking is available on the west side of the building.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Montana Tech Men's Head Basketball Coach, Adam Hiatt.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Honk for Choice gathers to stand up for reproductive freedom. Meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions at 347-644-6036.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level II classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meets at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Fridays

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturday

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.