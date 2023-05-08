Wednesday

Brown Bag luncheon all about Butte

A Brown Bag Lunch featuring Butte historian Jim McCarthy is set for noon Wednesday, May 10, at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, 17 W. Quartz St.

Have you ever wondered why Butte folks are friendly and yet very nosy? McCarthy has his own perspective and theory of why this is so, and why it seems more prevalent in Butte.

A Butte native, McCarthy graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor's degree in history and political science. He was the park superintendent and road foreman for Butte-Silver Bow for 35 years until he retired in 2009.

Coffee and water will be served, and guests may bring a sack lunch. For more details, call 406-782-3280.

Thursday

AARP driving class

An AARP Driver's Training class will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Belmont Mine Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. The class is approximately four hours.

Those attending should arrive 20 minutes early for seating and registration.

The class includes: review of driving rules and skills, increased awareness of how your driving skill levels change over time, and your auto insurance company may offer a discount for attending.

Registration is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. To register, call 406-723-7773.

Writing workshop

Come on down to the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway. Caroline Patterson, author and Executive Director of the Missoula Writing Collaborative, will read from her latest book and then conduct a writing workshop. For details call 406-723-3361.

SINGO at the Elks

The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, will be hosting musical bingo, or SINGO! Chair dancing and singing along encouraged but not required.

There is a $5 entry fee to play. Additional cards available for purchase and this is an 18-and-over event. For details call 406-490-2864.

Friday

Mayfair coming Mother’s Day weekend

The annual KXLF Mayfair will be Friday-Sunday at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.

Doors will open Friday at 4 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event will have dozens of vendors, along with food trucks.

Senior Fun Fair

Southwest Montana Aging and Disability Services will host the "Never Too Old to Play" Senior Fun Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Star Lanes Mile High Event Center, 4601 Harrison Ave.

The event is free and will feature various activities, snacks, music, line dancing and raffles. Lunch will be provided by the Belmont Senior Center. For more details, call 406-782-5555.

Hoedown at Carpenter's Union

Carpenter's Union, 156 W. Granite St., will be the spot for a genre-bending hoedown with The Pettifoggers, a folk/grunge supergroup of poets and farmers. R'KNOW, an up-and-coming rapper, will also be gracing the stage. BYOB and bring your dancing pants. There will be a suggested donation at the door.

Saturday



Chinese Tomb Sweeping Day

The Mai Wah Society will hold a traditional Chinese Tomb Sweeping Day, known as the Qingming Festival, at 3 p.m. Saturday in Section R of Mount Moriah Cemetery, 2415 S. Montana St.

The Qingming Festival is both a solemn remembrance of ancestors and a happy celebration of spring and the renewal of life. The Mai Wah Society will mark the occasion by sweeping and placing flowers on the historic graves of Butte’s Chinese population, making offerings of fruit and wine, burning incense and joss (fake) money, and sharing traditional snacks.

Abortion rights concert and art fair

The Butte Action Alliance and Pro Choice Montana present an Abortion Rights Concert and Art Fair from 7-10 p.m. at Carpenter's Union Hall, 156 W Granite.

Musicians are Chirsty Hayes, Mauldin Brothers, The Western States and Captain Marlin. 10 visual artists will have booths to sell their work and a portion of those sales will be donated to the Susan Wicklund Fund. The event is open to the public and free to attend, but a $10 suggested donation to the Susan Wicklund Fund is encouraged.

Sunday

Firefighters plan Mother’s Day breakfast

The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department will host the 25th annual Mother's Day breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St.

The menu includes pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage, coffee, milk and juice. The cost is $10 a plate for adults, $5 for children ages 6 through 12, and $25 for a family. Kids age 5 and under eat free.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

Butte Public Library offers an after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, email eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Tuesday

Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club meets at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. For details, call 406-490-4045.

Country 2-step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte Public Library offers an an after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Beekeepers will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. Fairweather meetings are held in the field, but inclement weather meetings are held at the library. Please call Jennifer at 928-581-7138 to confirm meeting location.

Wednesday

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, contact eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Mike Mullaney, head of the production department at the CRH Cement Plant in Montana City to talk about manufacturing and the new challenges impacting the cement industry.

Butte Kiwanis meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant. For details, call 406-782-9060.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director, at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meet at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Amateur Radio Club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and the public.

Young Creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Cooking the books is a collaboration between Butte Public Library and MSU-Extension. This cooking class is on the second and fourth Thursday from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Butte Public Library. Thursdays class will be on basic cooking skills that are family and budget friendly.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturday

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St., welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

Sunday

Play Sunday Fun Day bingo at 1 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend.