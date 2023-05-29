Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tuesday

‘Copper Heart’ awards to be presented

The Copper Heart Hero Awards will be given to first responders for their life-saving actions at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, in the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse rotunda, 155 W. Granite St.

The public is encouraged to attend. For more details about the awards or the ceremony, contact Archie Arnston at awatopdog@yahoo.com or call 406-497-6200.

Thursday

Pint Night to benefit Brant Bristol

“Bristol Strong” Pint Night will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 1 at the Metals Sports Bar & Grill, 8 W. Park St.

A portion of all draft, canned and bottled beer sales will be donated to Butte-Silver Bow Fire Capt. Brant Bristol and his family as he heals from a serious injury he sustained while fighting a fire May 7 at 1621 Yale Ave.

A roof partially collapsed on Bristol, who sustained a fracture and dislocation of his C5 and C6 vertebrae. An air ambulance took the Butte firefighter to a Missoula medical facility, where he underwent surgery.

World Museum event

The World Museum of Mining at 155 Museum Way will have their annual membership meeting and an open house at 5:30 p.m.

The opening of Montana Resources’ new exhibit will be celebrated, along with Redpath USA exhibits.

For more details, call 406-723-7211.

Friday

Art show and educational discussion

The IBRC ForeGround Gallery, 66 W. Park St., will host the Montana Art Therapy Association. There will be a collective art show featuring images and sculptures that depict internal mental and physical challenges experienced by art therapy clients and their master's degree trained art therapy practitioners from all across Montana.

This all-ages event will include a discussion of the art work and the profession of art therapy will be conducted from 6-6:30pm.

PLAY! at the Archives

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives’, 17 W. Quartz, exhibit for Summer 2023 will be “PLAY!”. This exhibit will display various forms of play enjoyed in Butte from 1895 - 2020. Subjects include fishing, winter activities, the Columbia Gardens, and ways children found entertainment in their own neighborhoods. Artifacts on display will include skis, snowshoes, fishing gear, toys and ways adults found entertainment through keno or dog racing.

An opening reception will be held Friday from 5-7 p.m. during the Art Walk.

The exhibit will be open to the public from June through August during the Archives' business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 406-782-3280.

Watercolors of Raymond Campeau

Ray Campeau will be on hand for his opening reception at the Main Stope Gallery of Original Art, 14 S. Dakota.

Campeau, a Butte native, has developed a collection of totally new and never-before-exhibited watercolors. From his studio in Bozeman, Campeau has painted an exquisite display of natural and urban landscapes. Light refreshments, drink and music by Cindi Shaw will be provided. Free. Appropriate for all ages. This opening is part of the Butte June Artwalk Series.

Saturday



Silver Bow Kiwanis Bike Rodeo

The annual Silver Bow Kiwanis Bike Rodeo begins at 10 a.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

Free bike helmets will be handed out, and pizza and pop will be served. The event will also include bike tune-ups and a bike skills course.

Ennis to host a barbecue cook-off

Ennis will be hosting its first ever “BBQ Cook-Off” at the Ennis rodeo grounds.

A team competition, the cost to enter is $50 per team. There will be several categories that a team can participate in, as many or as few as you wish. The categories include chicken, ribs (spare or baby back), pork, beef, and other (sides or desserts). Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

The judging for each category will occur at different times throughout the day, beginning with chicken at noon. Teams can arrive as early as 1 a.m. to set up and begin cooking.

Make your check payable to Ennis Chamber of Commerce. Check and registration forms can be mailed to P.O. Box 291 Ennis, Montana 59729 or dropped off at Madison River Auto Body or My Home in Montana.

Email any questions to info@ennischamber.com.

Sunday

Anaconda KC to host fundraising breakfast

The Anaconda Knights of Columbus will host a breakfast fundraiser for local and state KC charities from 8 a.m. to noon at Holy Family Catholic Church, 217 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Anaconda.

The menu will include pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

Butte Public Library offers an after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, email eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Tuesday

Country 2-step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte Public Library offers an an after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, contact eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.

Butte Kiwanis meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant. For details, call 406-782-9060.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director, at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meet at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Amateur Radio Club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and the public.

Young Creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturday

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St., welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

Sunday

Play Sunday Fun Day bingo at 1 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend.