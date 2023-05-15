Wednesday

Daughters of Norway to mark Independence Day

“Syttende Mai,” the Seventeenth of May, is Norwegian Independence Day, the date that Norway’s constitution was signed.

At 11 a.m., Daughters of Norway members, along with Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, will gather at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse to raise the Norwegian flag for the day. Starting at 10 a.m., the general public is invited. At that time, members will share cookies and stories.

Butte High spring concert

The Butte High Music Department will hold its spring concert at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Featured are the bands choirs and strings. Admission is free.

Thursday

Jeff Crosby Band to play at Butte Depot

The Jeff Crosby Band will be performing at the Butte Depot, along with Christy Hays at the Butte Depot, 818 S. Arizona St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

A singer-songwriter, Crosby, a native of Northern Idaho, writes about the rugged beauty of what it means to have loved, lost and kept on the move.

To purchase tickets, go to www.montanabookingagency.com.

Female entrepreneur gathering

Come on down to the Butte Public Library at 3 p.m. as the QueenPins collective host their May gathering. This local group of women entrepreneurs welcomes all "boss babes" who are interested in networking and celebrating running a woman-owned business. Bring your business cards.

Son shares story of father's Holocaust survival

Andrew Laszlo Jr. will be giving a presentation, “Surviving the Holocaust” at 7 p.m. at the B’nai Israel Cultural Center, 327 W. Galena St.

The speaker is the son of Andrew Laszlo Sr., who survived the horrors of the Holocaust in World War II. He will tell the story of the skill, instinct, and cunning that led to his father’s survival, while emphasizing his strong will to put the past behind and build a new life.

Friday

Western music on tap at Elling House

The Elling House Arts & Humanities Center will host Phil Page, a songwriter, musician and storyteller from Dillon, for a fun night of music, history and laughter at 7 p.m. May 19, at 404 E. Idaho St., Virginia City.

A working cowboy and saddle-maker, Page does songs in the cowboy and country folk genre, focusing on the American Old West.

Tickets are $15, and reservations are recommended by calling 406-843-5454 or 406-843-5508.

Activities planned for Youth Outdoor Day

Youth Outdoor Day will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McGruff Park.

The event, sponsored by Montana State University-Extension office here in Butte and Silver Bow County 4-H, is open to youth of all ages.

There will be 15 educational programs that will focus on safe, healthy, and fun outdoor activities including archery, bear aware, cooking, gardening, fire prevention, wildlife, aquatics, camping, and more.

Saturday



Cribbage tourney benefits scholarship fund

The annual Burgman/Boyle Cribbage Tournament, a scholarship fundraiser, will take place at the Knights of Columbus, 224 W. Park St.

Registration begins at noon; tourney starts at 1. Lunch will be provided.

The tourney is a three-person format with no-point stealing. There will be prizes and 50/50 tickets.

Kyle Burgman and Casey Boyle were killed Aug. 10, 2015, in a car crash. The tournament is to not only honor their memory, but to raise money for a good cause.

The entry fee is $30. To pre-register or for more details, call Brianna at 406-490-2141 or Tom at 406-498-4201. Donations can be made at Mountain West Federal Credit Union, 400 E. Park St., Butte.

Annual show May 20-21 at Butte Civic Center

The Butte Mineral & Gem Club is holding its annual show Saturday and Sunday in the main arena of the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.

Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Admission is $3; children under 12 admitted free if accompanied by an adult.

Mental health fair

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Butte-Silver Bow Behavioral Health Local Advisory Council (BHLAC) is proud to present "The Art of Wellness: Family Mental Health Fair" at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave., on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

In addition to the many activities and workshops offered, the fair will also have interactive booths from Butte-based health providers. This event is part of the BHLAC's ongoing effort to empower and educate individuals, families and organizations on treatments and options for care while decreasing the stigma associated with mental illness and substance use disorder.

For more information about the event, contact Demetrius Fassas at 859-200-6861 or email director@buttespirit.org.

Spring resource fair

Head to Clark Park, 1800 Wall St., to learn about community resources available to Butte families. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include toddler activities, free family photos and face painting. The Big Hole Pizza Co. food truck will be there.

Dems dinner

The Powell County Democratic Central Committee is hosting the first Tri-County Dems Dinner at the Elks Club in Deer Lodge, 230 Main St.

Proceeds from the banquet benefit the Powell County, Granite County and Deer Lodge County Democratic central committees.

Tickets are available online at www.montanadems.org.

Sunday

Sunday Fun Day bingo

Come on by the Elks, 206 W. Galena, for Sunday Fun Day BINGO. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Games start at 1:00 p.m.

Food and Drinks will be available for purchase. Attendees must be 18 or older.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

Butte Public Library offers an after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, email eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Tuesday

Country 2-step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte Public Library offers an an after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, contact eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Connie Ternes-Daniel with Action Inc to talk about their Summer Lunch Program.

Butte Kiwanis meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant. For details, call 406-782-9060.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director, at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meet at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Amateur Radio Club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and the public.

Young Creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturday

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St., welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

Sunday

Play Sunday Fun Day bingo at 1 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend.