Monday, March 13

ONLINE WITH AUTHOR

The Butte Public Library is offering an online author talk at 11 a.m. with David Epstein, bestselling author of “Range” and “The Sport Gene.” To register for the webinar, visit www.buttepubliclibrary.info and scroll down to author talks. For more details or help registering, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Tuesday, March 14

‘IRELAND WITH MICHAEL: LIVE’

The Mother Lode Theatre brings "Ireland with Michael: Live'' to Butte at 7:30 p.m. Irish dancers, fiddles and pipes add to the performance of Celtic talent onstage, drawing the audience across the Atlantic Ocean to Ireland. For more details or to buy tickets, visit buttearts.org/ or call 406-723-3602.

Wednesday, March 15

CAR SEAT CLINIC

The monthly children’s car seat clinic is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uptown Fire Station, Montana, and Galena Streets. Car seats will be checked for correct installation, making sure the seat matches your child’s weight and age, recall information, and more. For details, call Taylor Pesanti at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at 497-5078.

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP

A diabetes support group meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Kellie Kahtani, Butte-Silver Bow MSU extension agent. For more details, contact Ida Reighard at 723-2960.

FRIENDS OF MUSEUM MEET

Friends of the World Museum of Mining meet at 5:30 p.m. at the museum, 155 Museum Way. Agenda items include Mining Heritage Center and Miners Union Day. The meeting is open to people interested in volunteering.

Thursday, March 16

'TWO GUYS COMEDY' AT RIALTO

The “Two Guys Comedy Show” will take the stage at 7 p.m. of the historic Rialto Community Theatre, 418 Main St. in Deer Lodge. Tickets are $30 at the door. For details, call 406-846-7900.

Friday, March 17

ST. PATRICK'S DAY COLOR RUN

The Butte St. Patrick’s Day Color Run will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury. All children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. There will be food, music and activities hosted by students. For details, call 406-723-6706.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

The St. Patrick's Day parade kicks off at noon. The parade route begins at the corner of Arizona and Granite Streets, proceeds west on Granite to Montana Street, south on Montana to Park Street, and finally east on Park toward Arizona Street, where the parade will conclude. For more details, contact parade director Pat Ryan at 406-498-2588 or ryanwp01@icloud.com.

Saturday, March 18

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Local growers, producers and businesses will provide a marketplace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, visit eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Tuesday

The Pioneer Street Rods meets at 7:30 p.m. in the Hops Pub meeting room in the Butte Plaza Inn, 2900 Harrison Ave. Anyone interested in street rods is welcome. For details, contact Bruce Schlaebitz at 541-290-4788 or Jim Ayres at 406-593-7817.

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Beekeepers teach about the art of beekeeping at 5:30 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 928-581-7138.

The Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, visit eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.

Butte High School Class of ’61 meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Christina’s Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd. For details, call 406-782-7145.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children aged 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, offers bingo at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend. For details, call 406-490-2864.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St.Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m. In March the meeting will be held on March 2 and March 15.

Butte-Silver Bow Democrats meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Carpenters Union Hall, 156 W. Granite.

The Clark Chateau Book Club meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at 321 W. Broadway St. A suggested donation is $5 to support the Clark Chateau. For details, call 406-565-5600.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The QueenPins female entrepreneur networking group meets at 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St.

The Mining City Astronomy meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Butte Public Library. The meeting for all ages and knowledge levels is led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call 406-842-7722.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from 6 to 9 p.m. until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Saturday

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from noon to 5 p.m. until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. at the Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com