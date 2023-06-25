Tuesday

Community Band concert

The Butte Community Band will hold its first concert of the season at 7 p.m. at Stodden Park’s bandshell.

Featured music will be old favorites. Attendees are encouraged to Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of music.

The organization is also seeking new players. If you'd like to play, band members meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Butte High band room. For more details, call Jean Perusich at 406-498-6974.

Flag retirement ceremony

c flag retirement Ceremony sponsored by the Silver Bow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne St., at 1 p.m. The event will demonstrate how to properly dispose of worn-out U.S. flags, per the U.S. Flag Code.

Super and stories

The Butte Native Wellness Center, 55 E. Galena St., is hosting a night of Native American tales and bison burger wraps starting at 6 p.m. This is an alcohol- and drug-free event. Call 406-782-0461 for more information.

Summer BINGO!

Summer BINGO! is back at the Elks, 206 W. Galena St., at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Drinks are available for purchase at this 18-and-over event. Call 406-490-2864 for more information.

Wednesday

Community is Stronger Than Cancer Day

St. James Healthcare, 400 S. Clark St., is hosting at social at 5:30 p.m.

If you have been touched by cancer, you and your loved ones are invited to join us for a backyard BBQ with drinks and desserts. In addition to the food, there will be yard games and raffle prizes.

Attendees will receive more information on the community resources, including exercise classes, education and family programming. Additionally, you will learn about new resources and how we are working to give patients a common support system.

Get to know the support staff at the St. James Cancer Center and meet new faces sharing a similar journey.

Thursday

Music on Main returning to Uptown Butte

Music on Main will begin another summer season in Uptown Butte starting Thursday.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday night from June 29 to Aug. 31, different bands and musical acts will play outdoors in a blocked-off area on Main Street from Park Street to Broadway.

Area businesses established Music on Main several years ago as a family friendly social event for Uptown Butte. Wayne Brothers and the Nite Life Band will get the weekly event going at 6 p.m.

Friday

Twin Bridges Bluegrass Festival

The first annual Twin Bridges Bluegrass Festival featuring 12 bands will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Madison County Fairgrounds, 2 Fairgrounds Loop Road, Twin Bridges.

Bands are coming from Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington. Food and craft vendors will also be hand. Concert-goers can start camping on Wednesday, June 28. Besides a variety of music, a horseshoe tournament will be held on Saturday.

Full-festival tickets are $50 for adults with or $25 for Friday or Saturday only. The cost is $15 for Sunday. Teen prices are $35 for the three days or $15 for Friday or Saturday only. The Sunday ticket price is $10.

For more details, go to twinbridgesbluegrass@yahoo.com

Full draw Film Tour

The bowhunting roadshow, Full Draw Film Tour, is back at the Mother Lode, 316 W. Park St., at 7 p.m.

FDFT will be showing bowhunting films and describes the lineup as "rut-tastic." It's the 13th season of the Full Draw Film Tour.

What is the Full Draw Film Tour? It’s a movie night with a concert vibe, with giveaways of hunting gear from their awesome partners.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

Butte Public Library offers an after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, email eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and closed Saturday and Sunday. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

Tuesday

Country 2-step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte Public Library offers an an after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, contact eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.

Butte Kiwanis meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant. For details, call 406-782-9060.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director, at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner Line Dance classes: on summer break. Classes will re-start in September. Contact 406-498-3903 for more information

Thursday

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meet at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Amateur Radio Club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and the public.

Young Creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturday

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St., welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Sunday

Play Sunday Fun Day bingo at 1 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend.