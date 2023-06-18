Monday

TBID hosting hybrid meeting

The Butte-Silver Bow Tourism Business Improvement District will be meeting in-person and via Zoom on Monday at 11 a.m.

The meeting agenda is primarily focused on authorized financial institution signers and investments of funds.

To view the meeting on Zoom, head to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85492877428?pwd=UVVKNk5Ball1Y01DN2E2ckpoOXhtZz09

For comments, questions or additional information please contact Maria Pochervina via email mariap@buttecvb.com

Tuesday

Recycling Day set at NCAT

The National Center for Appropriate Technology will host its annual electronics-recycling event Tuesday in Butte. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at NCAT’s headquarters, 3040 Continental Drive. Use the north entrance of the building’s parking lot.

Electronic waste often contains hazardous material. For more than a decade, NCAT has given residents of Butte and the surrounding area a yearly opportunity to get rid of the unused and obsolete electronic devices cluttering their homes without resorting to dumping them in a landfill.

Summer SINGO!

The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, will host SINGO!

There will be a $5 entry fee to play and additional cards available to purchase.

Wednesday

Car seat clinic

The monthly children’s car seat clinic is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Uptown Fire Station, corner of Montana and Galena streets.

Car seats will be checked for correct installation, making sure the seat matches your child’s weight and age, recall information and more.

For details, call Taylor Pesanti at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at 406-497-5078.

Thursday

Spay/neuter fundraiser

The Butte Spay/Neuter Task Force will have a fundraiser at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St.

The evening includes a spaghetti and chicken dinner, live auction, and 50/50 tickets will be sold. The cost is $15 per person or $30 for a family. Dinner is free for veterans and their spouses.

Day of caring

The United Way of Butte and Anaconda is asking for volunteers to help with 2023 Day of Caring at the United Way of Butte and Anaconda, 3100 Harrison Ave., from 10 a.m. until the job is finished.

This year, folks will be helping the Legion Oasis by painting swing sets and helping plant a garden.

Those interested can call 406-782-1255 or head to uwbutteanaconda.org.

Friday

Spay/neuter fundraiser continues

On Friday a silent auction will be held at 6 p.m. during bingo at the Elks.

This fundraiser helps to support the spay/neuter clinics. For more details, call 406-498-7213.

‘New Songs’ features Zinnia, singer/songwriter

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives and the historic Clark Chateau will again be hosting the popular project, “New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” Friday-Saturday, June 23-24.

Zinnia will be featured at noon Friday, June 23, at the Butte Archives and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Clark Chateau ballroom. Trained as a classical violist and pianist, Zinnia, a singer and songwriter, is known for her big anthems and blistering ballads.

All Brown Bag talks at the Butte Archives are free. Tickets at the Clark Chateau are $10 for each concert, and can be purchased on its website or pay at the door.

Saturday



Twin Bridges veterans host annual fishing derby

The United Veterans of Twin Bridges will be hosting their 25th annual Kids’ Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lori’s Pond, located 1½ miles 1.5 from Twin Bridges on Highway 41. Contestants must be 14 years old or younger.

There will be main prizes for the largest fish caught by a boy or girl in two age categories. Also, every child will receive a prize with their first fish. A free barbeque will be served by the local veterans and the auxiliary at noon and drinks will be supplied throughout the day.

‘Dust to Dazzle’ tour spotlights Walkerville

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization’s annual “Dust to Dazzle” tour heads north this year for a walk through some of Walkerville’s most iconic structures. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The featured properties along North Main and Daly Streets will include the St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, the Lexington Hoist House, a duplex, a commercial building, and three historic homes.

Tour-goers can browse at their own pace and visit the seven featured properties in whatever order they choose. For ticket information, visit www.buttecpr.org

Town-wide yard sale in Lima

The second annual Lima town-wide yard sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5 West Section Corner Box 184.

Maps will be available inside Exxon and yard sale locations will be marked with bright pink signs.

Those with questions, call 406-276-3521.

Sunday

Little steps Bingo Night

The first ball drops at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, at 5:45 p.m. for the Little Steps Bingo Fundraiser.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and there will be a $10 entry free which includes 10 games. Additional cards can be purchased for $5 each. There will be 50/50 tickets, a silent auction and more.

Proceeds from the event benefit Little Steps Dance Troupe is a small, equal-opportunity dance studio in Butte. Call 406-782-3278 for more info.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

Butte Public Library offers an after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, email eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Tuesday

Country 2-step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte Public Library offers an an after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, contact eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.

Butte Kiwanis meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant. For details, call 406-782-9060.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director, at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meet at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Amateur Radio Club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and the public.

Young Creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturday

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St., welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

Sunday

Play Sunday Fun Day bingo at 1 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend.