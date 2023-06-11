Wednesday

AWARE to host anniversary celebration

Butte residents are invited to attend a celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at AWARE’s Center for Early Childhood, 237 E. Mercury St.

The event will mark Early Head Start’s 25th anniversary.

Food will be served, and family-friendly games will be played. A video highlighting 25 years of Early Head Start in Butte will be shown, and guests can tour the Early Childhood Center.

Thursday

Butte CPR salvage sale set for Thursday

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will hold a salvage sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the alley behind the Piccadilly Museum at 20 W. Broadway St.

Many reusable building materials will be available at reasonable prices, including cabinets, pressed tin ceiling panels, doors, windows, wood molding, bathroom fixtures and much more.

Cash or check payments only, and a tape measure and work gloves are recommended.

Kiwanis’ annual fundraiser June 15

The Kiwanis Club of Butte will hold its 37th annual fundraiser at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kiwanis Sunshine Camp on Passmore Canyon Road.

Proceeds help fund the Sunshine Camp, and aid in the partnerships with the Butte YMCA, United Way Dress a Child, Montana Kiwanis Foundation scholarships, graduation parties for Butte High and Butte Central, and additional youth projects.

Approximately 265 children participated in last year’s summer camp, which was held over an 11-week period, with a different them each week. This year’s themes include Sports & Field, Legos: Dream It and Build It, Pirates & Princesses, and Rock ‘n Roll.

The cost is $50 per person and includes a buffet dinner and a ticket to win a basket. Additional tickets for baskets are $10. For a ticket or tickets, send your check to Kiwanis Club of Butte, P.O. Box 3407, Butte, Montana 59701 or call Deanna Johnson at 406-490-8887 or Judy Waring at 406-490-6542.

Friday

East-West banquet, parade, game Friday and Saturday

The East-West Shrine Game’s annual banquet is Friday at the Maroon Activity Center, 550 W. Mercury St. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6. The cost is $35 a plate.

At 10 a.m. Saturday the East-West Shrine Game parade will begin at the corner of Arizona and Broadway streets. The gates of Naranche Stadium will open at 5 p.m. for the football game, with kick-off at 7 p.m.

Premium reserved tickets are $35, reserved, $25, and general admission tickets are $10. Children 12 and younger sitting in the general admission section get in free.

Saturday



East-West Shrine game

Miners' Union Day

The World Museum of Mining, 155 Museum Way, will host a celebration of Miners' Union Day. There will be free admission to the museum all day. Brenda Wahler will present on her new book Marcus Daly's Road to Montana at 11:30 a.m.

Whitehall’s annual garage sale June 17

The Whitehall Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Community Garage Sale beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 17.

Shop for bargains and more bargains. Call 406-287-2260 for details.

Deer Lodge gearing up for annual Territorial Days

The 33rd annual Territorial Days will be celebrated Saturday, June 17, in Deer Lodge with numerous events, including classic cars, parade, sidewalk sales, food, activities and live music.

The Deer Lodge celebration was established in 1990, and includes a parade, which starts at noon on Main Street, along with a brew fest from 1 to 5 p.m.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

Butte Public Library offers an after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, email eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Tuesday

Country 2-step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte Public Library offers an an after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, contact eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.

Butte Kiwanis meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant. For details, call 406-782-9060.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director, at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meet at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Amateur Radio Club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and the public.

Young Creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturday

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St., welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

Sunday

Play Sunday Fun Day bingo at 1 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend.