Monday

Big Bang Freedom FestHere in Butte, the Fourth of July festivities will begin early with the Big Bang Freedom Fest at Chester Steele Park, just west of St. James Healthcare. The popular event includes live music and food vendors. Fireworks on the Big M, sponsored by the Kenneally family and Town Pump Foundation, begin at dusk.

Rodeo in EnnisThe Ennis NRA Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday. Two days of the NRA-sanctioned rodeo will feature the top cowboys and cowgirls from the Northwest. General admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Tuesday

Annual Fourth

of July paradeThe parade starts promptly at 10 a.m. at the Butte Civic Center and proceeds south on Harrison Avenue.

Anaconda paradeA parade down Main Street starts at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Entrants should line-up behind the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Courthouse. Following the parade, there will be a hot dog eating contest at Smelter City Brewing, 101 Main St. The event is a fundraiser for Pintler Pets. Later, a fireworks show starts around 10:30 p.m., on the hill behind Washoe Park.

Hot dog eating contestSmelter City Brewing at 101 Main St. in Anaconda will host its first hot dog eating contest on July 4. The contest will begin following the town’s parade, which starts at 2 p.m.

A registration fee of $25 is required and must be made prior to July 4.

All proceeds benefit Pintler Pets of Anaconda.

Prison pot luckThe Old Montana Prison on Tuesday will host a potluck dinner and fireworks display. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks in DillonThe Dillon Jaycees will be setting off their fireworks shortly after dusk Tuesday night from the ball fields. The public can view the display from Ray Lynch Park.

Celebrate in EnnisThe annual Ennis Fourth of July parade starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, on Main Street, and follows a route through historic downtown Ennis. This year’s theme is “America Marches On.” At noon there will be the Veterans’ Memorial Ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Also, the Ennis Lions Club Fourth of July barbecue starts at 11 a.m. at Peter T’s Park. In addition, there will be an airshow at the Ennis Airport. The day concludes with a fireworks display at dusk in Virginia City.

Friday

First Fridays at

the LibraryThe Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway, will have its monthly First Friday event at noon. July’s First Friday speaker will be Ednor Therriault, who will shine a spotlight onto interesting but not widely known subjects from every corner of the state.

Field of HonorThe Butte Exchange Club’s Field of Honor will span Friday through Sunday at the corner of Continental Drive and Mercury. This is a free, all-ages event. To sponsor or purchase a flag, call 406-490-5026.

Sunday

Summer music festivalSt. Timothy’s Memorial Chapel, Georgetown Lake, 2285 Southern Cross Rd. in Anaconda, will host the Montana Chamber Music Summer Festival. Attendees will hear music from Mozart, Nielsen and Brahms. For more information, call 888-407-4071.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

M

onday

Butte Public Library offers an after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, email eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and closed Saturday and Sunday. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids’ project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

Tuesday Country 2-step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte Public Library offers an an after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Wednesday Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, contact eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Jocelyn Dodge with an update on the Maud S Canyon Trail as well as the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Butte Kiwanis meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant. For details, call 406-782-9060.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director, at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner Line Dance classes: on summer break. Classes will re-start in September. Contact 406-498-3903 for more information

Thursday Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meet at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Amateur Radio Club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and the public.

Young Creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDAAnaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturday Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St., welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Sunday

Play Sunday Fun Day bingo at 1 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend.