Tuesday

Most dangerous pests

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives, 17 W. Quartz, at 6 p.m. will host MSU Extension Master Gardener Coordinator and certified arborist, Sarah Eilers, for a discussion on environmental stress and issues related to trees in Butte.

Jeremy Stolle at the Mother Lode

The Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park, welcomes Jeremy Stolle as part of the Butte Community Concert Presents. Stolle, a singer, also performs with orchestras, including Indianapolis Symphony, Springfield Symphony and with Music Theater Wichita. He’s starred in many different shows, from Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame to The Music Man, and Carousel to Jekyll & Hyde and Brigadoon. For tickets, call Janet Thompson at 406-723-3822.

Wednesday

True crime in Butte

Clark Grant will be the Brown Bag speaker at noon Wednesday at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Grant will share true crime stories as revealed in the city’s rival newspapers, and how these newspapers are used to research people, places and events in Butte’s history. His talk will cover crimes in Butte and Walkerville from roughly 1890 to the 1970s, looking at unsolved murders, such as Ellen Brooks, solved murders, including the Drozda bombing, and other crimes like “obscene letters sent through the mail.”

Battle of the Brains

The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St., hosts Battle of the Brains which kicks off with team check-in and a pizza social at 5:30 p.m. Teams need to have registered by April 14, but spectator tickets are available for $20 in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/battle-of-the-brains-tickets-555696863277. Tickets can also be purchased for $25 at the door. Admission includes unlimited pizza, one drink ticket, door prizes, silent auction, raffle, 50/50, and friendly competition where teams of up to four individuals will battle it out for the grand prize of $500 cash. All proceeds benefit the Science Mine. Call 406-559-7279 for more info.

Thursday

Musical bingo!

Come on over to the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St., for some SINGO, or musical bingo. There is a $5 entry fee and additional cards will be available for purchase. Call 406-490-2864 for more information.

Friday

Abor Day 2023

The Urban Forest Board along with The Front Street Station will sponsor a celebration of Arbor Day 2023 on Friday at The Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St., from 4-6 p.m. The official proclamation of Arbor Day 2023 will be delivered by Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher. There will be performances and demonstrations as well as food from Big Hole Pizza.

Whitehall residents celebrate Arbor Day

Whitehall will be celebrating Arbor Day beginning from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, at the Whitehall Community Center, 11 N. Division St., Whitehall. The Whitehall Garden Club will give away 30 tree seedlings, and there will be lots of plant-related information, vendors, and kids’ activities from noon to 3 pm. In addition, Deanna of PBSKids will be at the Whitehall Library beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

Live music at the Elks

Starting at 8 p.m., the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St., will host an evening of music from Ken Rich. Call 406-490-2864 for more info.

Saturday



Spring craft sale to be held April 29

Meadowlands Spring Fling craft sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Meadowlands Apts., 4034 Elizabeth Warren Ave. Items include flower arrangements, candles, jewelry, art, food and more. For more details, call Myrna at 303-993-9981.

RMEF readies for ‘Big Game Banquet’

The Vigilante Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is hosting their annual Big Game Banquet Saturday just outside of Twin Bridges at the historical Round Barn, 175 Riverside Dr. Doors open at 4 p.m. Spend the evening enjoying great food, great friends, and a chance to win top-notch firearms, premium hunts, and exclusive gear. The banquet, raffles, and games are being held in support of elk country and hunting heritage. There’s a wide variety of auction items including artwork, jewelry and outdoor gear. Come support the RMEF's mission to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage by protecting, conserving, restoring, and enhancing natural habitat. All proceeds go back to RMEF in support of conserving habitat and opening up public land access for everyone who enjoys the outdoors. For tickets, go online at https://events.rmef.org/shop/vigilante or call 310-780-0319.

Sunday

Tour features more Methodist churches

Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 1621 Thornton Ave., will be hosting its next free tour, titled “Field Trips of Methodism around Butte” on Sunday. The tour heads to the one-time homes of the Lowell Avenue Church at 1701 Lowell Ave., and St. Paul’s, 101 S. Idaho St. Anyone interested in attending is asked to meet at 1:30 p.m. in the church parking lot for carpooling.

Pancake breakfast fundraiser

Join the Butte Wrestling Club for a pancake breakfast fundraiser at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St., from 9-11:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per plate. Children ages 5 and under are free. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee.

Sunday fun day bingo

The Elks Lodge at 206 W. Galena St. will have bingo starting at 1 p.m. Attendees must be 18 or older and doors open at 12:30 p.m.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

Butte Public Library offers an after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, email eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Tuesday

Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club meets at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. For details, call 406-490-4045.

Country 2-step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte Public Library offers an an after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, contact eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be John Emeigh from KXLF TV in Butte.

Butte Kiwanis meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant. For details, call 406-782-9060.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director, at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

NRDP will be holding a Butte Natural Resource Damage Council Informational Meeting from 6-8 p.m. at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Meeting details and related materials can be found at dojmt.gov. This meeting is open to the public via telephone or the Microsoft Teams meeting app or webapp. Due to the content of this meeting, it is strongly recommend you access this meeting via Teams on a computer/laptop or smartphone if you have the ability to do so.

The Butte-Silver Bow Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) will be meeting Thursday at 3p.m. at the Butte Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George Street. An agenda is available at https://co.silverbow.mt.us/706/Tourism-Business-Improvement-District-Bo. For questions, comments or concerns, please contact Maria Pochervina at mariap@buttecvb.com”

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meet at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Amateur Radio Club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and the public.

Young Creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturday

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St., welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

Sunday

Play Sunday Fun Day bingo at 1 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend.