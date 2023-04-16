Tuesday

Birthday party bags need items

The Dillon Girl Scouts have a project planned to assemble “Birthday In A Bag” party kits to donate to the local food bank for distribution to children. Donated birthday party items may be dropped off at Womack’s Printing, 126 N. Montana St. in Dillon, no later than Wednesday. Suggested items to donate are box cake mixes, frosting, sprinkles, candles, 12 oz. cans of Sprite or other lemon-lime flavored soda, gender neutral party favors (hats, balloons, party blowers, disposable cake pans (9x12 or 9x13) and medium-sized gift bags.

Time to dance

Mining City Dance Company's annual dance recital will be hosted at the Mother Lode, 316 W. Park St., starting at 7 p.m. Children ages 3-18 will perform routines in tap, jazz, ballet, lyrical contemporary and hip-hop.

Thursday

Female entrepreneur gathering

Come on down to the Butte Real Estate Group, 800 E. Front St., at 3 p.m. as the QueenPins collective host their April gathering. This local group of women entrepreneurs welcomes all "boss babes" who are interested in networking and celebrating running a woman-owned business. Bring your business cards.

Friday

New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives and the historic Clark Chateau will be hosting the popular project, “New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Music from Ron Ivy can be heard from noon-1 p.m. and tickets are $10.

Live music at the Elks

High Ore Road will be performing at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, from 8-11 p.m. Come by the lodge at 6:30 p.m. and learn some country swing dance moves before the music starts. This is an all-ages event.

Saturday



Butte’s Fred Crase returns as iconic Elton John

Butte entertainer Fred Crase returns again this year to perform Elton John's greatest hits at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Elks Lodge 240, 206 W. Galena St. The 21-and-older event supports the Orphan Girl Children's Theatre and the Mining City Choral Union. In addition to the concert, there will be games as well. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the Elks, Headframe Spirits, and the Freeway. Tickets are $40 at the door.

Food truck festival

Montana Booking Agency and Collective Elevation will have a Butte Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Collective Elevation, 34 E. Galena St. Music, food and much more. Vendors can apply by contacting Matt at 406-498-3549 or Boyle@montanabooking.com.

Symphony's season grand finale

Butte Symphony Orchestra and Marcia Henry Liebenow will perform Bruch Violin Concerto in G Minor at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. The symphony ends with the first movement of the Bruckner Symphony No. 5, bridging the artistic gap between Wagner and Mahler. For more details, call 406-723-5590.

New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives and the historic Clark Chateau will again be hosting the popular project, “New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” at Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway. Music from Ron Ivy can be heard from 5-7 p.m. and tickets are $10.

Out of the Darkness Campus Walk

This free event at the Highlands College campus, 25 Basin Creek Road, starting at 10:30 a.m., is part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's signature student fundraising series designed to engage youths, young adults and the community to prevent suicide. Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. and this is a free event.

Mother's Day gift making

Drop by the United Way office in the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make a unique gift for Mother's Day. Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult (preferably not their mother) or an older sibling. For more details, call 406-782-1255.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

Butte Public Library offers an after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, email eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Tuesday

Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club meets at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. For details, call 406-490-4045.

Country 2-step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte Public Library offers an an after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, contact eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Alysa Shifty of the AWARE Early Head Start Program.

Butte Kiwanis meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant. For details, call 406-782-9060.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several boards or you can bring your own. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director, at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meet at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

Butte Public Library offers science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. There will be a new hands-on experiment each week. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Amateur Radio Club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and the public.

Young Creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Mining City Astronomy Club meets on the third floor of the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway, at 5:30 p.m.

Clark Chateau Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month at Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway, from 6-7 p.m.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library Book Club will meet to discuss Great Circle at 1 p.m. The club meets every third Friday of each month.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Country swing dance lessons at the Butte Elks Lodge will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Live music follows from 8-11 p.m. A $5 minimum donation per dancer is required.

Saturday

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St., welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

Sunday

Play Sunday Fun Day bingo at 1 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend.