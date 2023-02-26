Wednesday, March 1

CLASS OF ’61 LUNCH

Butte High School Class of ’61 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Christina’s Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd. For details, call 406-782-7145.

ANACONDA LEGION MEETS

The Anaconda American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 will meet at 6 p.m. and the American Legion Post 21 will meet at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, Third and Cedar in Anaconda. All members are welcome. For more details, call Maureen Watt, at 406-563-2031.

Thursday, March 2

FRIENDS OF MUSEUM MEET

Friends of the World Museum of Mining meet at 5:30 p.m. at the museum, 155 Museum Way. Agenda items include a discussion on the museum’s production of "Butte the Bold'' and additional 2023 events. This meeting is open to anyone interested in volunteering at the World Museum of Mining.

Friday, March 3

FIRST FRIDAYS TALK

Butte Historical Memorials will give a First Fridays talk about their efforts to memorialize the “Great Dynamite Explosion of January 15, 1895." at noon at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway. For more details or to receive a Zoom invitation, call 406-723-3361.

MUSIC AT ELKS

The Berkeley Pits play at 8 p.m. at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena.

SHAMROCK BINGO FUNDRAISER

Shamrock bingo fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St. Doors open at 5:15. Tickets cost 5$ games for 5 games and are sold at the door. All proceeds go to Butte Central Catholic Schools. For details, call Susie Shamrock at 406-490-3760.

WET’S ANNUAL BLOOD DRIVE

Water & Environmental Technologies is offering a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 465 E. Galena St. Bring non-perishable food items to donate and receive more door prize tickets. To sign up, visit https://.ly/3R9QzNC

Saturday, March 4

SUPER MAGICAL TEA PARTY

Montana Dance Works is hosting the Super Magical Tea party from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Copper King Hotel and Convention Center, 4655 Harrison Ave. Cost is $25 per individual. Tickets are non-refundable and must be purchased in advance. The email confirmation after purchase will be your ticket(s). Proceeds will go to Montana Dance Works Scholarship Fund for low-income families. To purchase tickets, visitwww.montanadanceworks.com.

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Local growers, producers and businesses will provide a marketplace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

STAND-UP COMEDY

The Mother Lode Theatre presents TK Moyer for the Underground Comedy Series at 8 p.m. on the Orphan Girl Theatre stage, 316 W. Park St. Tickets are $20 at buttearts.org/comedy. For details or for tickets, call (406) 723-3602.

VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR

A Veterans Resource Fair will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Silver Bow Post 1, 3201 Wynne Ave. Resource and service providers will be on hand to assist with employment, housing, healthcare enrollment, education benefits, vocational rehabilitation, legal services, mental health and wellness, and more. All military veterans are welcome.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Spend your afternoon creatively at afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St. Session cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For details or to sign up, visit eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Tuesday

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club will meet from noon until 1 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests and individuals interested in Toastmasters are always welcome. For details, call 406-490-4045.

Boys Central and Butte High class of 1968 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Back 9 Sports Bar & Grille, 3152 S. Utah Ave. For details, call Mike at 406-533-9212.

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Butte Elks Lodge member’s meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m. In March the meeting will be held on the first and third Wednesdays.

Spend your afternoon creatively at afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St. Session cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, visit eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speakers will be Mike Kujawa and Peggy Graving to talk about the upcoming Empty Bowls event.

Butte High School Class of ’61 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Christina’s Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd. For details, call 406-782-7145.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children aged 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Dept. at 406-497-5020.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave, Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Barb Kerr, Chapter Regent at 410-251-3006.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Amateur Radio Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and all of the public.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meets at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from 6 to 9 p.m. until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Saturday

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from 6 to 9 p.m. until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. at the Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.