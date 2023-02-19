Tuesday, Feb. 21

CLASS OF 1965 LUNCH

The Girls Central Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. at the coach’s corner of the Metals Sports Bar and Grill, 8 W. Park St. For details, call Jeriann at 406-723-5508.

SCHOOL BOARD MEETS

Butte School District No. 1 will hold a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at East Middle School Library, 2600 Grand Ave. Use the link to access the agenda packet, https://app.eduportal.com/share/822aa5b4-4b3c-11ed-91b4-06c64aa3b8d4.

UPTOWN TOASTERS

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club will meet at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests are always welcome. For details, call 406-490-4045. For details, call 406-490-4045.

CTEC TALK

The Citizens Technical Environmental Committee will host a presentation by human health risk assessor Amanda Bailey titled “Assessing the Impact of a Residential Metals Abatement Program on Child Blood Lead levels in Butte, MT” at 7 p.m. in the Butte Public Archives conference room. A question-and-answer period and CTEC board of directors business meeting will follow. For details, contact CTEC 406-723-6247.

Wednesday, Feb 22

DAR TOPIC OF TALK

JoAnne Piazzola and Barbara Kerr will discuss the Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution at a Brown Bag Lunch talk at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Coffee and water will be served and guests may bring a sack lunch. For details, contact the Archives at 782-3280.

GARDEN CLUB MEETS

The Butte Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. For details, contact Norm DeNeal at denealnorman@gmail.com or at 406-723-6656.

Thursday, Feb. 23

ANNUAL CHAMBER DINNER

The 110th annual Chamber of Commerce dinner will be held at the Butte Civic Center. The event starts with no-host cocktails at 5 p.m. followed by awards and annual meeting, a dinner catered by Casagranda’s and entertainment by Dueling Pianos. To make a reservation, visit www.buttechambersite.org.

'BUTTE THE BOLD' AUDITIONS

The second round of auditions and the table read for the World Museum of Mining's presentation of "Butte the Bold" will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Montana Tech University auditorium, 1300 W. Park St. For more details, call 406-723-7211.

Friday, Feb. 24

TBID MEETS

The Butte Silver Bow Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) will meet via Zoom from 1 to 3 p.m. to review grant applications for funding. For information on the meeting, including the Zoom meeting link, email mariap@buttecvb.com or call the Butte Chamber of Commerce (406) 723-3177 and ask for Maria Pochervina.

KARAOKE AND CLIMBING

Recreate Climbing and Fitness is hosting a Karaoke & Climbing night at 6 p.m. at Recreate Climbing and Fitness, 1101 Utah Ave. Climbing, karaoke and free rentals. All ages are welcome.

LINE DANCING LESSONS

Line dancing lessons will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Learn how to line dance for free with Colleen, Henry, and Melissa Klobucar. For details, call 406-490-2864.

Saturday, Feb. 25

MONTANA PREMIERE PROJECT

Anaconda Ensemble Theatre’s Montana Premiere Project stages at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Forge Hotel, 100 Union Ave. in Anaconda. A writer talkback will follow the 2 p.m. performance. For details, email Jackie Vetter at anacondaensembletheatre@gmail.com.

‘EXUBERANCE OF YOUTH’

Hear the Butte Symphony's "Exuberance of Youth'' at 7:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park. For more details, call 406-723-3602 or visit info@buttearts.org.

BINGO FUNDRAISER

Xi Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi hosts “Meet for Bingo, Bingo for Meat” at 7 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Proceeds go to Albert’s Angel Fund, Camp-Mak-A-Dream, and Intermountain Children’s Home. Bring a can of food to help the local food bank. For details, contact Rita Rodoni at ritagr@charter.net or 406-723-6873.

LEARN TO PLAY HOCKEY

Copper City Kings offers hockey for free from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Butte Community Ice Center, 1700 Wall St. Pre-registration is recommended, but you can complete it on the day of the event. All ages are welcome and players ages 4-9 receive a free USA Hockey membership. For details, call 406-782-2901.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. Monday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Spend your afternoon creatively at afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St. Session cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, visit eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Tuesday

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club meet at noon at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests are always welcome. For details, call 406-490-4045.

The Girls Central Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. at the coach’s corner of the Metals Sports Bar and Grill, 8 W. Park St. For details, call Jeriann at 406-723-5508.

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Spend your afternoon creatively at afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St. Session cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, visit eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speakers will be Beth Burk and Kori Lawson, service coordinators for Volunteers of America.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children aged 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Dept. at 406-497-5020.

The Butte Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. in the upstairs auditorium at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. An elevator is available to anyone. The archives doors automatically lock at 7:15 p.m. Parking is available on the west side of the building.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Public Library and MSU Extension will offer a budget and family-friendly cooking class at 4:30. Learn how to maximize flavor with healthy cooking and minimize costs. These classes are free to the public. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Singo — musical bingo — is at 6:30 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $5. For details, call 406-490-2864.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from 6 to 9 p.m. until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Saturdays

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from 6 to 9 p.m. until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. at the Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.