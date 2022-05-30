Weekly planner: Calendar of upcoming events in southwest Montana

Wednesday, June 1

BOOK CLUB

The After Hours Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza to discuss “Woman of Troublesome Creek”. Copies are available for check-out from the Butte Public Library. For details, call 406-723-3361.

TREE PLANTING

The 2022 Arbor Day Tree Planting at Emma Park will be at 4 p.m. at 98 W. Silver St. Butte. County arborist Trevor Peterson will plant five trees at Emma Park. Public is welcome.

CLASS OF ‘61

Butte High School class of ‘61 is having lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Christina’s Cocina Cafe, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd.

COPPER TALK POSTPONES

Christopher Hoskin-Rivera' talk on “Copper through the Ages” at the World Museum of Mining has been postponed. For details, call 406-723-7211.

Friday, June 3

FIRST FRIDAYS LECTURE

Butte Public Library will continue First Fridays lecture series at noon at the library with local author Jim Ward on "Freed: Into the Slavery of my Mind." Ward relates the racial barriers established in 1865 to current movements. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Montana Art Therapy Association is having a discussion at 6 p.m. at The ForeGround Gallery, 66 W. Park St. They will talk about the profession and the therapeutic value of altered books and demonstrate how to create them. For details call 406-498-3619.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The after-school Manga and Anime Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays in the Teen Zone, on the second floor of the Library.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets every Monday and Thursday at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details call 406-494-5151.

The Butte Public Library offers after school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. On Mondays there is Anime and Manga Club. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. in Butte, is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, learn how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project. Print shop punch cards are available. Other kinds of makers are welcome.

The Butte Public Library offers Lego Build from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays for teens and tweens in the teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Beekeepers for teachers and learners who want to spread the word about bees meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. This group is open to the public. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. The next session will be June 7. Library staff will be on hand to answer all questions and help people better understand their devices. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together in a welcoming and supportive environment. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Wii games are played from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday above the Scandia Bar, 537 S Main St. For more details, call 415-601-9436.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For more details, call 406-498-3903.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Butte Public Library on the first floor, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte sunrise Kiwanis Club’s weekly meeting 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant. This Wednesday, June 1, Guest speakers will be Frank Grady and Mick Ringsak to talk about the "Visit Veterans” program at the Butte Veterans Home!

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for a twice monthly trivia night. We meet the second and fourth Wednesday at 6:30. Food and drink is available for purchase from the Elks. They ask $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details call the library at 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. Wednesdays there are Wii and other games. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Marine Corps Legion Building, at 525 Garden Ave.

The Mile High Backcountry Horsemen meet the third Thursday of each month in the conference room at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave. A potluck starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 6:30. For details, call 406-490-7478.

The Butte Mahjongg group will meet and play at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, please call 406-491-4777.

Computer Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Big Butte Mile High Cribbers sponsor ACC sanctioned cribbage at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at the East Side Athletic Club. For details, call Phil at 406-533-9633 or Joe at 406-560-1718.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Amateur Radio Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m., the first Thursday of every month, at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and all of the public.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library and Cottontail Observatory hosts the Butte Astronomy Club from 5 to 7 p.m., on the third floor, on the third Thursday. For details, call Joe Witherspoon 406-842-7722.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon every Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, please leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details call 406-494-5151.

Mile High Cribbers Club summer schedule begins. Seven games of cribbage are played at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, starting June 9 at the East Side Athletic Club, 3200 Dexter St. For details call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

Science Club meets 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays, in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. Fridays will be the Science Club. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. on Fridays at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Come for stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts. For details call Ms. Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library is opening its Bargain Basement Room every Saturday. Used books can be purchased for $1 per bag. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Cleaning Crew meets every Saturday 10 a.m. to noon to work on beautifying Butte and is always looking for volunteers. The crew starts off from the Butte Public Library and branches out from there. Check the library's Facebook page to see if we choose to start at another location. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361

The Butte Farmers Market will be in full bloom in Uptown Butte every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. thru Oct. 8, offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon every Thursday at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

