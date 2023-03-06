Monday, March 6

SCHOOL BOARD MEETS

Butte School District No. 1 will hold a special board meeting at noon. To join, call in at 406-272-6861, conference ID: 592 379 893#

Wednesday, March 8

DALY TOPIC OF TALK

Brenda Wahler will discuss "Marcus Daly’s Road to Montana'' covering Daly’s life from 1841 through 1882 at a Brown Bag Lunch at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Coffee and water will be served, and guests may bring a sack lunch. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Archives. For details, call 406-782-3280.

FUNDRAISER FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Butte Elks Lodge and Community, Counseling and Correctional Services Inc. will have a fundraiser dinner in support of Butte-Silver Bow County volunteer fire departments from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. On the menu is chicken, spaghetti, salad and dessert. The cost is $14 a plate. Ages 5 and under are free. Proceeds will be split evenly among the volunteer fire departments. For details, call 406-490-2864.

Thursday, March 9

AARP DRIVER CLASS

An AARP four-hour driver’s training course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. Arrive 20 minutes early for seating and registration. Your auto insurance may offer a discount for taking the course. To register, contact the Belmont Senior Center at 406-723-7773.

Friday, March 10

MADE IN MONTANA TRADE SHOW

The 2023 Made in Montana trade show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena. Retailers can find new food and gift products as well as familiar favorites. This year's show will feature more than 100 Made in Montana producers, 25 new exhibitors, and a Native American Made in Montana Pavilion. For details or to register, visit bit.ly/mttrade23.

Saturday, March 11

ST. PADDY'S RACE

The Anaconda Ancient Order of Hibernians' St. Patrick’s race starts at 11 a.m. at the AOH building, 321-323 E. Commercial Ave. For details, visit www.anacondaaoh.com/race-info.

MUSIC AT ELKS

Ken Rich will perform at 8 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Spend your afternoon creatively at afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St. Session cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, email eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Tuesday

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club will meet at noon at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests are always welcome. For details, call 406-490-4045.

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers Tech Tips at 11 a.m. at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Spend your afternoon creatively at afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St. Session cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, email eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speakers Terri Ambergris and Karen Cuthill will talk about the work Butte 4-C's does with children in the community.

Butte High School Class of ’61 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Christina’s Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd. For details, call 406-782-7145.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Dept. at 406-497-5020.

United Veterans Council meets at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 3205 Wynne Ave.

The Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Public Library and MSU Extension will offer a budget- and family-friendly cooking class at 4:30. Learn how to maximize flavor with healthy cooking and minimize costs. These classes are free. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Singo — musical bingo — is at 6:30 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $5. For details, call 406-490-2864.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Veterans of Foreign Wars meet at 7 p.m. at the Marine Corps Legion Building, 525 Garden Ave.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. You don’t need to be a good writer, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from 6 to 9 p.m. until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Saturday

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from 6 to 9 p.m. until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. at the library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.