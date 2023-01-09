Weekly planner: Bachelors of Broadway, Walk With Ease, Anaconda Winterfest, more

Monday , Jan. 9

WALK WITH EASE

A Walk with Ease class is starting at the Butte Plaza Mall. The free class runs for six weeks at 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The class is sponsored by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. Call Theresa Dennehy, 406-497-5085, for details.

Tuesday , Jan. 10

BACHELORS OF BROADWAY

Bachelors of Broadway: Gentlemen of the Theatre perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. A trio of dashing men refined the sound from stage and screen, with contemporary three-part vocal harmony and soaring melodies. For details, call 406-723-3602 or visit info@buttearts.org.

Wednesday , Jan. 11

RAIL AUTHORITY MEETING

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will have a virtual board meeting at 11 a.m. See the agenda and information for joining the meeting at www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings.

LUNCH TALK

Julie Bushmaker will discuss “William Farlin: Butte’s Silver King,” his brothers and their legacy in Butte at a noon Brown Bag. Guests may bring a sack lunch. The archives will provide coffee and water. For details, call Kim at 406-782-3280.

Thursday , Jan. 12

SMART DRIVER CLASS

An AARP four-hour driver’s training course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. Arrive 20 minutes early for seating and registration. Your auto insurance may offer a discount for taking the course. To register, contact the Belmont Senior Center at 406-723-7773.

BOOK CLUB MEETING

The Butte Public Library's Social Justice Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the library to discuss a video by author Kwame Christian, who will discuss how to have difficult conversations about race. To access the video, visit libraryc.org/buttepubliclibrary/archive. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

WINTER CONCERT

Butte High School will hold its winter concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in the school auditorium. Admission is free. The jazz band will perform, along with the choirs, strings and concert band. For more details, call Jean Perusich at 406-533-2227.

Friday , Jan. 13

MUSIC AT ELKS

The Restless Pines will perform at 8 p.m. at The Butte Elks Lodge 206 W. Galena.

FAMILY SKATE NIGHT

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, is open 6 to 9 p.m. for family skate night. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

SPEECH TOURNEY

The Richest Hill on Earth AA Speech and Debate Tournament begins at 4 p.m. and continues all day Saturday at Butte High School, 401 S. Wyoming St. For details, call 406-533-2173.

Saturday , Jan. 14

SPEED SKATING MARATHON

The Charlie Worley Memorial SpeedSkate Marathon will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the High Altitude Speed Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way. For details, visit the Butte High Altitude Skating Center’s Facebook page.

ANACONDA WINTERFEST

Anaconda will celebrate the Festival of the Winter Moon from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering family-friendly activities, including a winter market, ice sculpting, ice skating, frozen turkey bowling, frozen T-shirt contest, an outdoor movie, and more. For details, visit southwestmt.com.

WINTER WHEELS IN WASHOE

Anaconda Trail Society and Anaconda Bicycles are hosting Winter Wheels in Washoe from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Washoe pool parking lot, 816 W. Pennsylvania St. Ride a bike in the snow, win prizes, warm up with hot chocolate and ride a fat tire bike in a competition through Washoe Park. Personal fat tire bikes are welcome.

Sunday , Jan. 15

FIRE COMMEMORATION

A ceremony to commemorate “Butte’s Night of Horror,” the Jan. 15, 1895 warehouse district fire that claimed the lives of 13 firemen and 41 others, will be held at 1 p.m. at the Uptown Butte Fire Department, 120 S. Idaho St. Following the ceremony, refreshments will be served.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

The Butte Public Library offers an after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Tuesday

Boys Central and Butte High Class of 1968 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza Co., 3450 Monroe Ave. For details, call Mike at 406-533-9212.

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna are available. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

United Veterans Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday at the American Legion Hall, 3205 Wynne Ave.

The Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards, or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Montana Tech men's head basketball coach Adam Hiatt.

The Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Singo — musical bingo — is at 6:30 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $5. Must be 18 to play. For details, call 406-490-2864.

Honk for Choice gathers to stand up for reproductive freedom at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions to 347-644-6036.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Veterans of Foreign Wars meet at 7 p.m. at the Marine Corps Legion Building, 525 Garden Ave.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club plays at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers — just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meets at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by story time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate time from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.

Saturday

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays at the library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books for free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.