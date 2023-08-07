Living in southwest Montana, residents learn quickly that Mother Nature can be fickle. Proof positive was this past weekend’s cooler-than-usual August temperatures. Saturday’s high was 62, and Sunday’s, a deceiving 70 degrees.

Rain and more rain were also on the menu.

If you had scheduled activities for the great outdoors, the thunder, lightning and accompanying downpour Saturday and Sunday may have put more than a damper on those plans.

By Sunday afternoon, the clouds had lifted and the sun appeared, but lo and behold, there was more than a dusting of snow, or perhaps hail, decorating the Highlands. By 6:45 p.m. Sunday, dark clouds had rolled back into Butte and rain returned with a vengeance. An additional dusting would be found by Monday morning.

Brian Conlon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, was not too surprised at the news. He and his colleagues estimated that freezing levels in the Butte area would go down about 9,000 feet this past weekend and that lightning would be prolific.

Montana has 240 peaks with elevations exceeding 10,000 feet. Two such peaks are the Highlands’ Red Mountain and Table Mountain.

The meteorologist’s predictions were spot on, but with a silver lining.

“No one area really got pummeled,” said Conlon.

According to Conlon, the weekend weather was caused by a “closed low over the area,” which meant it separated itself from the normal west-to-east flow and sat over southwest Montana for a period of time. Low pressure condensed the atmosphere, which lead to precipitation.

This past weekend, 1.2 inches of rain fell between Yankee Flats and Georgetown Lake, while Anaconda got 0.7 inches.

Butte, however, seemed to be the bigger target. Weather data collected at Montana Tech shows Butte received 1.6 inches of rain, while the Bert Mooney Airport measured 0.8 inches.

Rain has made a Butte appearance more than a few times since May 1, with a total accumulation of 9 inches of precipitation.

“Butte has been its own little island,” said Conlon. “It stayed cooler with more moisture.”

Unfortunately, the one place that really needed the moisture, Northwest Montana, didn’t get any relief this past weekend.

For the last several weeks, the region, particularly in the Flathead Lake area, has not accumulated much in precipitation and is currently under extreme fire danger. In the Flathead National Forest alone, there have reportedly been nearly 20 wildfires.

Currently, major fires in that area include the Ridge Fire, Tin Soldier Complex Fire, Niarada Fire and the Colt Fire. (See fire update, Page A11)

Here in southwest Montana, firefighters are still trying to douse the Bowles Creek Fire, which is located near Skalkaho Pass and is only 3 percent contained.

As for Butte residents returning to some summer outdoor fun, Conlon predicted that the current weather pattern will meander around the Northern Rockies and soon move off to the east.

“Butte will be back to normal for this time of year by Saturday,” said Conlon.

Let’s hope he’s right. Currently, the National Weather Service is predicting warmer weather is, indeed, on the way and by Friday, Butte will have clear and sunny skies, with temperatures in the upper 70s.