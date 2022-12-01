Weekend Santa Paws event needs last-minute volunteer photographer

The Butte Spay/Neuter Task Force is looking for a professional photographer for its Santa Paws fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, at the Butte Plaza Mall. This is a volunteer position for this nonprofit.

The scheduled photographer had to cancel due to unforeseen circumstances. Anyone interested can contact Phyllis Hargrave at phargrave1956@gmailcom or at 406-533-9438.

The event offers photos with pets and Santa Paws or with people, pets, and Santa Paws. Pets large and small must be on leashes or in pet carriers. The pet owner will receive two 5x7-inch photos for $16.