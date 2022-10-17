Weekend forecast calls for snow

The golden palette of a southwest Montana fall stands ready to add a paler hue: white.

At least that’s the prediction from the National Weather Service office in Missoula. A Monday afternoon news release from the weather service advises that a significant pattern change is expected during the weekend ahead, when sunny and warm is likely to yield to cold and wet.

“A cold front moves through on Saturday causing widespread precipitation, with rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains,” the news release reported.

Precipitation is expected to transition Saturday night to snow for most locations, “with accumulating snow expected on higher elevation roadways,” the weather service reported.

The mountains could pile up about a foot of snow from this system. Temperatures could drop as much as 25 degrees when compared to the past week.

And then comes a second system, anticipated for Monday into Tuesday, “causing more widespread precipitation with more impactful snow.”

The weather service provided a range of anticipated accumulations for cities, towns and mountain passes in southwest Montana: Low end, middle range, high end.

Lolo Pass seems destined to get more snow than a lot of places, showing about 4 inches on the low end and 8.5 inches on the high end.

The low end predicted for Homestake Pass is 0.2 inches and the high end could be 2.4 inches.

Many variables could impact the amount of accumulation and how long the snow lingers when it hits the ground, concrete or blacktop, said Ryan Leach, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

All three surfaces have been retaining heat this fall.

A lot will hinge on how cold the air mass will be that’s moving in, he said.

For those who loathe snow and all its associated hassles, a short visit is preferable. For others, it whets the appetite for skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and more. And many hunters embrace the snow for tracking.

For more information, go to: weather.gov/Missoula