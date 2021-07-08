 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week three vaccine sweepstakes winners
1 comment
top story

Week three vaccine sweepstakes winners

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Week three vaccine sweepstakes winners

Third-week winners of Butte-Silver Bow's COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes stand with their awards at the Butte Civic Center on Thursday. From left: Anthony Hughes, $5,000 winner, Cole Worley, $10,000 winner, Joey Scown, $5,000 winner, Dixie Harrington accepting on behalf of her granddaughter Brea Wagner, $5,000 winner, Keira Masters, $10,000 winner. This marks the third of 15 weeks of lucky sweepstakes prize winners. Everyone who gets a COVID vaccine in the county is entered to win. Worley, 17, was thrilled to take home a grand prize. "I feel amazing," he said. "This is so cool." For Worley, the vaccine era means a return to normal, and a regular season of football to look forward to during his upcoming senior year at Butte High.  Everyone should get their vaccine, he said, "Not just to keep themselves safe, but to keep the community safe and get everything back to normal."  The next sweepstakes ceremony will be held Thursday, July 15 in the Civic Center lobby.     
1 comment
4
0
1
0
2

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News