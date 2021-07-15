Week 4 vaccine sweepstakes winners announced in Butte

The fourth group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.

Winners were Lea Frye, $10,000; Zach Johnson, $10,000; Aubrey Fleege, $5,000; Charlie Smith, $5,000; and Tracy Snyder, $5,000.

The sweepstakes began June 24, and since then, a total of $140,000 has been awarded to 20 people. Through Sept. 30, $35,000 will be awarded weekly, with a total of $525,000 to be given away to Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said several pharmacies in Butte-Silver Bow — Safeway Pharmacy on Massachusetts, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and the Medical Arts Pharmacy in the RMAP building next to St. James Healthcare — have the COVID-19 vaccine readily available. The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and Southwest Montana Community Health Center also have COVID-19 vaccinations available, including the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be available Saturday’s Farmer’s Market on Park Street, 10 a.m. to noon. More information on local vaccination availability is at https://www.vaccines.gov.

As of Monday, 57% of Butte-Silver Bow’s population eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine – those age 12 and older – had been fully vaccinated, putting the county at No. 2 in the state for vaccination rate, behind Missoula County, which stands at 60%.

