Weed pullers not ready to surrender

Give cheatgrass an inch and it will take a mile.

Spotted knapweed? It’s the most widespread type of knapweed in the state, infesting from two million to five million acres, according to Montana State University.

These and other invasive plants considered noxious weeds under Montana law can spring up at trailheads because the weeds thrive in disturbed areas. Boots and mountain bike tires and the fur of faithful dogs transport their seeds.

The noxious weeds can outcompete native plants and rob natural forage for animals ranging from bees to elk.

Enter the volunteer weed pullers.

On Thursday morning, members of the Calypso Chapter of the Montana Native Plant Society and allies assembled at the trailhead for the Pipestone Pass Trail off Montana Highway 2.

Soils surrounding the parking lot, built for vehicles and horse trailers, bristled with noxious weeds.

Karen Porter is a quasi-co-leader with Catherine Cain of the Calypso Chapter, which serves southwest Montana, including Anaconda, Butte, Dillon, Deer Lodge and Whitehall.

She acknowledged the weed pulling task the women faced that morning was daunting. The trailhead’s noxious weed assortment included spotted knapweed, cheatgrass, common houndstongue and hoary alyssum.

“We could work on this all summer and still have work to do,” Porter said.

Timing can be key, she said.

“You want to get to the weeds before they go to seed. Otherwise, you’ve lost the game.”

Montana State University reports that spotted knapweed seed production varies from 500 to 4,000 seeds per plant depending on environmental conditions. “Seed longevity is greater than eight years,” MSU says.

The deck seems stacked.

“If an invasive species takes hold, it may dominate water, nutrients and space, preventing native species from re-establishing,” reports the National Park Service.

But none of Thursday’s weed pulling contingent seemed ready to throw up their gloved hands and surrender.

“I’m here to give Karen hope,” said Janice Thomas, smiling.

Jamie Sullivan said her participation stemmed from an enjoyment of being outside on a glorious day and from learning more about the natural world.

Vaia Errett, an outdoors writer from Jefferson County, came with her daughter, Daphne. Daphne seemed moderately ambivalent about weed pulling but responded with glee when a red-tailed hawk circled nearby.

Debbie Mueller drove from Butte and Katie Smith from Whitehall.

The Calypso Chapter’s presence Thursday was linked in part to its involvement with Adopt A Trailhead Montana, a volunteer program designed to help protect Montana’s trails from additional spread of noxious weeds.

The chapter has adopted the Pipestone Pass trailhead on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and a trailhead at Bannack State Park. Adopt A Trailhead Montana is a program of the Montana Weed Control Association and requires participants to hold at least two weed pulls a year at their adopted trailheads.

“Trailheads are ideal for weed establishment because there is frequent concentrated activity in a relatively small area,” reports the Adopt A Trailhead Montana program. “This repetitive disturbance at trailheads provides the perfect habitat for noxious weeds to become established and increases their ability to spread.”

Montana law defines noxious weeds as “any exotic plant species established or that may be introduced in the state that may render land unfit for agriculture, forestry, livestock, wildlife or other beneficial uses or that may harm native plant communities.”

Control approaches include a host of measures, ranging from weed pulling to herbicides to introduction of insect species for biological control.

Lucas Phillips is a range management specialist for the Butte District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. His job includes addressing noxious weeds and he participated in the weed pulling Thursday.

“This is the first Adopt A Trailhead for the district,” Phillips said.

He said he hopes the concept catches on.

“We’ve got lots of trailheads and we’ve got lots of weeds.”

For more information about Adopt A Trailhead Montana, contact Shantell Frame-Martin at (406) 883-7375 or shantell.frame@montana.edu.