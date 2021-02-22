Wednesday’s vaccine clinic scheduled in Butte; two COVID-related deaths reported

Reservations

Reservations for vaccines, now and in the future, may be made online at tickets.butteciviccenter.com; those registering this way will have access to limited vaccination times. Other allotted reservation times may be reserved by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401 or by walking up to the Box Office window at the following times: Mondays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Reservations may also continue to be made by calling the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department’s COVID Call Center at 406-497-5008. Individuals are asked to note that when registering online, in person, or over the phone, date of birth must match the eligible age for that week’s vaccine. Otherwise, the registration will be deleted and not available. Those arriving at the Civic Center will be required to show identification showing date of birth.

COVID case numbers improve

For the week of Feb. 13-19, the health department reported 63 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 12 cases from the previous week of Feb. 6-12, when 75 new cases were reported.