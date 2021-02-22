Wednesday’s vaccine clinic scheduled in Butte; two COVID-related deaths reported

This week’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Butte is a go.
The clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Butte Civic Center. The clinic will focus on those ages 70 and older, and those ages 65 and older with certain underlying health conditions.
Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said clinic organizers hope to provide first vaccinations to about 1,000 people Wednesday.
A clinic for administration of second vaccines of Moderna will be held Tuesday at the Civic Center. Individuals attending this clinic are asked to come to the Civic Center at the same time they received their first vaccine.
Butte’s Unified Health Command, which facilitates the county’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics, received a substantial shipment of the Moderna vaccine, allowing this week’s clinic to move forward. Last week’s clinic was canceled due to national shipping issues, related to poor weather conditions in the Southern United States, Sullivan said.
Wednesday’s clinic, for those ages 70 and older, is also focused on those ages 65 to 69 with certain underlying health conditions including: cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; Down syndrome; heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; an immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant; severe obesity; sickle cell disease; Type 1 and 2 diabetes; and other conditions that may place an individual at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications.
As of Monday, the UHC had administered a total of 9,204 doses of vaccine, with 5,926 individuals receiving their first vaccine and another 3,278 being fully immunized. That’s 322 doses per 1,000 population. More information on vaccine distribution in Butte-Silver Bow and in Montana may be found at:https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps /MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b
Two deaths
On Monday, the Health Department announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. Both fatalities were members of the community at large.
“COVID-19 has hit our elderly population hard, so it means all the more to our Unified Health Command that we are vaccinating people as quickly as possible,” Sullivan said.
The deaths bring the county to a total of 80 COVID-19-related deaths. That’s 223 fatalities per 100,000 population, the highest per capita ranking among Montana’s most populous counties, Sullivan said.
More information may be found at:
Reservations
Reservations for vaccines, now and in the future, may be made online at tickets.butteciviccenter.com; those registering this way will have access to limited vaccination times. Other allotted reservation times may be reserved by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401 or by walking up to the Box Office window at the following times: Mondays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Reservations may also continue to be made by calling the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department’s COVID Call Center at 406-497-5008. Individuals are asked to note that when registering online, in person, or over the phone, date of birth must match the eligible age for that week’s vaccine. Otherwise, the registration will be deleted and not available. Those arriving at the Civic Center will be required to show identification showing date of birth.
COVID case numbers improve
For the week of Feb. 13-19, the health department reported 63 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 12 cases from the previous week of Feb. 6-12, when 75 new cases were reported.
Based on those 63 new cases, daily average cases for the week of Feb. 13-19 was nine, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of 10. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of Feb. 6-12 was 26, down from 29 per 100,000 the previous week.
For the week of Feb. 13-19, 157 close contacts were identified, down from 195 the previous week.
The county’s current positivity rate – the percent of people testing positive in a given time period – went down from the previous time period, decreasing to 6.9 percent in the time period of Feb. 11-17, down from 8.6 percent during the previous time period.
Communities should strive for COVID-19 cases of below 25 per 100,000 population, and a positivity rate below 10 percent, Sullivan said.
“Our trends are heading in a very, very positive direction,” Sullivan said.
As of Sunday, Feb. 21, the department was reporting 3,698 positive cases in the county since Butte-Silver Bow was informed of its first case March 13. Of those, 3,558 have recovered, and 60 cases remain active.