Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled; county sees another fatality

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at the Butte Civic Center, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command anticipates vaccinating about 1,100 people at the clinic, Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Monday. Sullivan said the clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.
Clinic slots are opened to people 70 and over, and individuals ages 16 to 69 with certain underlying health conditions. Those conditions include cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; Down syndrome; heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; an immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant; severe obesity; sickle cell disease; Type 1 and 2 diabetes; and other conditions that may place an individual at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications.
A clinic for administration of second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be held Tuesday at the Civic Center. Clinic organizers anticipate vaccinating 1,600 people with booster doses. Tuesday’s clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individuals attending this clinic are asked to come to the Civic Center at the same time they received their first vaccine.
Registration for vaccines may be made online at https://butteciviccenter.com, or by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401. Registration may also occur by walking up to the Box Office in the Civic Center lobby at the following times: Mondays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reservations may also continue to be made by calling the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department’s COVID Call Center at 406-497-5008. Individuals are asked to note that when registering online, in person, or over the phone, date of birth must match the eligible age for that’s week’s vaccine. Otherwise, the registration will be deleted and not available. Those arriving at the Civic Center will be required to show identification showing date of birth.
As of Monday, Butte’s Unified Health Command had administered a total of 10,849 doses of vaccine, with 6,882 individuals receiving their first vaccine and another 3,967 being fully immunized. That’s 379.7 doses per 1,000 population.
On Monday, the Health Department announced one additional fatality related to COVID-19. The fatality was a member of the community at large.
The death brings to a total of 81 COVID-19-related fatalities in Butte-Silver Bow. That’s 229 fatalities per 100,000 population, the highest per capita ranking among Montana’s most populous counties. More information may be found at https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/montana-coronavirus-cases.html.
Also on Monday, the department released its weekly data report. As of Sunday, Feb. 28, the department was reporting 3,775 positive cases in the county, since Butte-Silver Bow was informed of its first case March 13, 2020. Of those, 3,639 have recovered, and 55 cases remain active.
For the week of Feb. 20-26, the Health Department reported 71 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, up eight cases from the previous week of Feb. 13-19, when 63 new cases were reported.
Based on those 71 new cases, daily average cases for the week of Feb. 13-19 was 10, up from the previous week’s daily average cases of nine. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of Feb. 20-26 was 29, up from 26 per 100,000 the previous week.
For the week of Feb. 20-26, 289 close contacts were identified, up from 157 the previous week.
The county’s current positivity rate – the percent of people testing positive in a given time period – went down from the previous time period, decreasing to 6.2% in the time period of Feb. 18-24, down from 6.9% during the previous time period.
Communities should strive for COVID-19 cases of below 25 per 100,000 population, and a positivity rate below 10%, Sullivan said.