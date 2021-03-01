Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled; county sees another fatality

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at the Butte Civic Center, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command anticipates vaccinating about 1,100 people at the clinic, Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Monday. Sullivan said the clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Clinic slots are opened to people 70 and over, and individuals ages 16 to 69 with certain underlying health conditions. Those conditions include cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; Down syndrome; heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; an immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant; severe obesity; sickle cell disease; Type 1 and 2 diabetes; and other conditions that may place an individual at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications.

A clinic for administration of second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be held Tuesday at the Civic Center. Clinic organizers anticipate vaccinating 1,600 people with booster doses. Tuesday’s clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individuals attending this clinic are asked to come to the Civic Center at the same time they received their first vaccine.