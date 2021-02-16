Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Butte canceled due to shipping issues

For the week of Feb. 6-12, the health department reported 75 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down nine cases from the previous week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5, when 84 new cases were reported. Based on those 75 new cases, daily average cases for the week of Feb. 6-12 was 10, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of 11.

The Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health is governing its emergency rule business restrictions principally on two metrics: Cases per 100,000 population and the testing positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive in a given time period.

Cases per 100,000 population for the week of Feb. 6-12 were 29, down from 34 per 100,000 the previous week.

The county’s current positivity rate went down from the previous time period, decreasing to 8.6% in the time period of Feb. 4-10, down from 9.7% during the previous time period.

Communities should strive for COVID-19 cases of below 25 per 100,000 population, and a positivity rate below 10%, Sullivan said.

For the week of Feb. 6-12, 195 close contacts were identified, down from 271 the previous week.

As of Sunday, the department was reporting a total of 3,618 positive cases in the county since the county was informed of its first case March 13. Of those, 3,486 have recovered, and 53 cases remain active.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0