Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Butte canceled due to shipping issues

Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Butte Civic Center has been canceled because the vaccine supply shipped weekly to Butte’s Unified Health Command had not arrived as of mid-Tuesday afternoon.
However, individuals scheduled to attend Wednesday’s clinic for their second Moderna booster vaccine are still scheduled. Those individuals are asked to come to the Civic Center at the same time they received their first vaccine.
The reason for the shipment delay is unknown, said Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan.
Vaccine allotments are usually received Tuesday mornings, but UHC officials were unsure whether the federal holiday on Monday or bad weather — or some other issue — played into the shipment delay.
The UHC had anticipated receiving 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, Sullivan said.
“We have established a mass vaccination clinic infrastructure at the Butte Civic Center, and we are improving on that infrastructure weekly,” Sullivan said. “But we can’t hold a clinic without vaccine.”
Health department staff were working Tuesday afternoon to contact those scheduled for Wednesday’s clinic. Those individuals are being rescheduled to a clinic being held Feb. 24.
The health department on Tuesday released its weekly COVID-19 data, showing the prevalence of positive cases has decreased since last reported.
For the week of Feb. 6-12, the health department reported 75 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down nine cases from the previous week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5, when 84 new cases were reported. Based on those 75 new cases, daily average cases for the week of Feb. 6-12 was 10, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of 11.
The Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health is governing its emergency rule business restrictions principally on two metrics: Cases per 100,000 population and the testing positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive in a given time period.
Cases per 100,000 population for the week of Feb. 6-12 were 29, down from 34 per 100,000 the previous week.
The county’s current positivity rate went down from the previous time period, decreasing to 8.6% in the time period of Feb. 4-10, down from 9.7% during the previous time period.
Communities should strive for COVID-19 cases of below 25 per 100,000 population, and a positivity rate below 10%, Sullivan said.
For the week of Feb. 6-12, 195 close contacts were identified, down from 271 the previous week.
As of Sunday, the department was reporting a total of 3,618 positive cases in the county since the county was informed of its first case March 13. Of those, 3,486 have recovered, and 53 cases remain active.